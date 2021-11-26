ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri

By Nicole Caldwell
 4 days ago

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#50. Laos

Missouri
- Number of residents: 909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Spain

Missouri
- Number of residents: 918
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#48. Bangladesh

Missouri
- Number of residents: 953
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#47. South Africa

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,032
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Haiti

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,062
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#45. France

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,105
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

blk24ga // Wikicommons

#44. Liberia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#43. Peru

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#42. Jordan

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,205
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#41. Romania

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,263
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#40. Saudi Arabia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,285
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

GoodFreePhotos

#39. Bulgaria

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,310
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 69,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #75 most common country of origin

Abasaa // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Micronesia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,324
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 28,315
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #109 most common country of origin

Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Syria

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,354
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#36. Ghana

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,468
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#35. Poland

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,471
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

Issa Kashala // Shutterstock

#34. Democratic Republic of Congo

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,520
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 43,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #91 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#33. Nepal

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,525
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#32. Venezuela

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,558
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#31. Burma

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,572
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iran

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,783
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#29. Somalia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,844
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#28. Japan

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,932
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#27. Italy

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,946
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#26. Jamaica

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,954
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#25. Brazil

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,965
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#24. Colombia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,998
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#23. Ethiopia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#22. Taiwan

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,308
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#21. Thailand

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#20. Pakistan

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,611
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#19. Ukraine

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,837
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#18. Cuba

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,882
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#17. Nigeria

Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,989
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#16. Russia

Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#15. Iraq

Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,274
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#14. Kenya

Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,297
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Salvador

Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#12. Honduras

Missouri
- Number of residents: 4,218
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#11. Canada

Missouri
- Number of residents: 5,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. United Kingdom

Missouri
- Number of residents: 5,535
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#9. Guatemala

Missouri
- Number of residents: 6,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

#8. South Korea

Missouri
- Number of residents: 7,442
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#7. Germany

Missouri
- Number of residents: 7,587
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

neshom // Pixabay

#6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Missouri
- Number of residents: 8,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#5. Philippines

Missouri
- Number of residents: 10,885
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#4. Vietnam

Missouri
- Number of residents: 11,635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

Missouri
- Number of residents: 18,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.2%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Missouri
- Number of residents: 20,884
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Missouri
- Number of residents: 42,810
- Percent of foreign born residents: 16.7%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

