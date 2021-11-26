Biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#50. Laos
Missouri
- Number of residents: 909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#49. Spain
Missouri
- Number of residents: 918
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock
#48. Bangladesh
Missouri
- Number of residents: 953
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock
#47. South Africa
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,032
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Haiti
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,062
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#45. France
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,105
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
blk24ga // Wikicommons
#44. Liberia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#43. Peru
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
Sergei25 // Shutterstock
#42. Jordan
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,205
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#41. Romania
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,263
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock
#40. Saudi Arabia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,285
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
GoodFreePhotos
#39. Bulgaria
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,310
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 69,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #75 most common country of origin
Abasaa // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Micronesia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,324
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 28,315
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #109 most common country of origin
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Syria
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,354
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#36. Ghana
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,468
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#35. Poland
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,471
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
Issa Kashala // Shutterstock
#34. Democratic Republic of Congo
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,520
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 43,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #91 most common country of origin
Vixit // Shutterstock
#33. Nepal
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,525
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
agchinook // Shutterstock
#32. Venezuela
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,558
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#31. Burma
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,572
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Iran
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,783
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
MDOGAN // Shutterstock
#29. Somalia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,844
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#28. Japan
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,932
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#27. Italy
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,946
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#26. Jamaica
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,954
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#25. Brazil
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,965
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#24. Colombia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 1,998
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
neiljs // Flickr
#23. Ethiopia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#22. Taiwan
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,308
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#21. Thailand
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#20. Pakistan
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,611
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#19. Ukraine
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,837
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#18. Cuba
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,882
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#17. Nigeria
Missouri
- Number of residents: 2,989
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#16. Russia
Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#15. Iraq
Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,274
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Photos By Beks // Unsplash
#14. Kenya
Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,297
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#13. El Salvador
Missouri
- Number of residents: 3,595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#12. Honduras
Missouri
- Number of residents: 4,218
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#11. Canada
Missouri
- Number of residents: 5,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#10. United Kingdom
Missouri
- Number of residents: 5,535
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#9. Guatemala
Missouri
- Number of residents: 6,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. South Korea
Missouri
- Number of residents: 7,442
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#7. Germany
Missouri
- Number of residents: 7,587
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
neshom // Pixabay
#6. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Missouri
- Number of residents: 8,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#5. Philippines
Missouri
- Number of residents: 10,885
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#4. Vietnam
Missouri
- Number of residents: 11,635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. China
Missouri
- Number of residents: 18,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.2%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#2. India
Missouri
- Number of residents: 20,884
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Mexico
Missouri
- Number of residents: 42,810
- Percent of foreign born residents: 16.7%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
