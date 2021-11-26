ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C.

By Nicole Caldwell
 4 days ago

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#50. Singapore

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 334
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 34,014
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #101 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#49. Romania

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 344
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#48. South Africa

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 350
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#47. Egypt

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 366
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

robertonencini // Shutterstock

#46. Sierra Leone

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 372
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 40,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #94 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#45. Turkey

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#44. Panama

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 396
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock

#43. Serbia

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 427
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#42. Netherlands

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 432
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#41. Ecuador

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 433
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#40. Chile

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 465
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 98,945
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #61 most common country of origin

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

#39. Eritrea

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 493
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 45,119
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #90 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#38. Pakistan

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 506
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Haiti

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 523
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#36. Ukraine

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#35. Ghana

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Guyana

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 575
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#33. Venezuela

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 611
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#32. Poland

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 673
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#31. Nicaragua

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 688
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#29 (tie). Australia

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 788
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#29 (tie). Cuba

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 788
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

Dorymam // Cameroon

#28. Cameroon

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 855
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#27. Japan

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 922
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#26. Italy

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 933
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#25. Russia

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,012
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#24. Argentina

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#23. Trinidad and Tobago

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,238
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#22. Spain

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,358
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#21. Brazil

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,410
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#20. Peru

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Iran

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. South Korea

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,645
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#17. Vietnam

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,730
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#16. Germany

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#15. Honduras

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,975
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#14. Nigeria

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,031
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#13. Philippines

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#12. France

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,230
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#11. Jamaica

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,234
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#10. Canada

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,314
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#9. Colombia

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,415
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

#8. Guatemala

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,580
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

#7. Dominican Republic

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,780
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#6. United Kingdom

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 3,065
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#5. India

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 3,352
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. China

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 3,665
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Mexico

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 4,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#2. Ethiopia

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 5,685
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. El Salvador

District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 11,678
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

