Biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Singapore

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 334

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 34,014

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #101 most common country of origin

#49. Romania

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 344

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

#48. South Africa

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 350

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

#47. Egypt

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 366

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#46. Sierra Leone

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 372

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 40,991

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #94 most common country of origin

#45. Turkey

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

#44. Panama

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 396

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 103,299

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #58 most common country of origin

#43. Serbia

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 427

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 37,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #96 most common country of origin

#42. Netherlands

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 432

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 85,161

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #69 most common country of origin

#41. Ecuador

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 433

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#40. Chile

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 465

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 98,945

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #61 most common country of origin

#39. Eritrea

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 493

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 45,119

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #90 most common country of origin

#38. Pakistan

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 506

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#37. Haiti

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 523

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#36. Ukraine

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#35. Ghana

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 567

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

#34. Guyana

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 575

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

#33. Venezuela

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 611

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#32. Poland

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 673

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#31. Nicaragua

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 688

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

#29 (tie). Australia

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 788

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 92,483

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #64 most common country of origin

#29 (tie). Cuba

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 788

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#28. Cameroon

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 855

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 60,120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #80 most common country of origin

#27. Japan

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 922

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#26. Italy

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 933

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#25. Russia

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,012

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#24. Argentina

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

#23. Trinidad and Tobago

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,238

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

#22. Spain

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,358

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 115,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #55 most common country of origin

#21. Brazil

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,410

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#20. Peru

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#19. Iran

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,516

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#18. South Korea

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,645

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#17. Vietnam

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,730

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#16. Germany

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,768

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#15. Honduras

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 1,975

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

#14. Nigeria

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,031

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#13. Philippines

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,211

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#12. France

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,230

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#11. Jamaica

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,234

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#10. Canada

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,314

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#9. Colombia

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,415

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

#8. Guatemala

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,580

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#7. Dominican Republic

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 2,780

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

#6. United Kingdom

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 3,065

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#5. India

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 3,352

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

#4. China

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 3,665

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#3. Mexico

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 4,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin

#2. Ethiopia

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 5,685

- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

#1. El Salvador

District of Columbia

- Number of residents: 11,678

- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin