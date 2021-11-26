Biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C.
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Washington, D.C. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Singapore
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 334
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 34,014
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #101 most common country of origin
#49. Romania
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 344
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#48. South Africa
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 350
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
#47. Egypt
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 366
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#46. Sierra Leone
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 372
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 40,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #94 most common country of origin
#45. Turkey
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
#44. Panama
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 396
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
#43. Serbia
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 427
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin
#42. Netherlands
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 432
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin
#41. Ecuador
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 433
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
#40. Chile
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 465
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 98,945
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #61 most common country of origin
#39. Eritrea
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 493
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 45,119
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #90 most common country of origin
#38. Pakistan
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 506
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#37. Haiti
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 523
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#36. Ukraine
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#35. Ghana
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
#34. Guyana
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 575
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
#33. Venezuela
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 611
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#32. Poland
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 673
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#31. Nicaragua
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 688
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#29 (tie). Australia
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 788
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
#29 (tie). Cuba
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 788
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#28. Cameroon
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 855
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin
#27. Japan
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 922
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#26. Italy
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 933
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#25. Russia
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,012
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#24. Argentina
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#23. Trinidad and Tobago
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,238
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
#22. Spain
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,358
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
#21. Brazil
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,410
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#20. Peru
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#19. Iran
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#18. South Korea
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,645
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#17. Vietnam
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,730
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#16. Germany
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#15. Honduras
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 1,975
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#14. Nigeria
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,031
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#13. Philippines
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#12. France
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,230
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#11. Jamaica
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,234
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#10. Canada
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,314
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#9. Colombia
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,415
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#8. Guatemala
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,580
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#7. Dominican Republic
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 2,780
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#6. United Kingdom
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 3,065
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#5. India
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 3,352
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#4. China
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 3,665
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#3. Mexico
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 4,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
#2. Ethiopia
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 5,685
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#1. El Salvador
District of Columbia
- Number of residents: 11,678
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
