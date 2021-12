The Atlanta Falcons will meet the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Matt Ryan and the Falcons will look to bounce back after a dismal performance against the Cowboys last week. They were able to take down the Saints the week before and will look to repeat that type of game tonight. As for the Patriots, Mac Jones and company have won their last four games and will hit the road with some momentum while looking for another win.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO