PHOENIX — People who flew over the Thanksgiving holiday might’ve noticed more travelers as two Valley airports reported seeing increased passengers. “We actually hit the record for the most passengers that traveled through Gateway Airport on Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then broke that record just a few days later on the Monday after the busy weekend,” Ryan Smith, director of communications for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO