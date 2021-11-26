ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Return of the Winter Texans: Migrating South for Warmer Climes

By Heather Brand
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seasonal migration is underway, and it’s not just cranes and warblers making their way to Texas. Relatively mild winters make the state a popular destination for people—many from as far away as Canada—in search of warmer climes. Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, the state welcomed hordes of Winter...

texashighways.com

Comments / 0

Related
TexasHighways

Going Galactic in The Big Bend of West Texas

“Nothing beats the night sky over Texas,” says adventure photographer Jason Weingart, who took this space-themed shot a couple of years ago in the Chihuahuan Desert near Big Bend National Park. While teaching an astrophotography workshop, Weingart donned an astronaut costume and pointed the lens at himself. He used a timer connected to his camera to control the shutter and provide a “unique perspective of the landscape and the night sky.” Weingart says the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 2019 inspired the idea for the scene, which is reminiscent of the famous 1969 photo of Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin with the American flag on the moon.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Find a Spring-Fed Pool and Frontier History at Fort Clark and Bracketville

When an Army expedition came across Las Moras Spring in 1849, they knew they’d found an ideal spot for a military post. The spring, located about 23 miles northeast of the Rio Grande, had been a strategic water source for the Apaches and Comanches before the U.S. Army built Fort Clark on the site in 1852 to protect the border and the wagon road to El Paso. Fort Clark also drew settlers, and neighboring Brackettville—named for Oscar Brackett, who owned the first general store—thrived as a frontier way station. Factors including the mechanization of the cavalry led the Army to close Fort Clark in 1946, a blow to Brackettville’s economy. Twenty-five years later, in 1971, a developer purchased the 2,700-acre fort and transformed it into a retirement resort. Fort Clark Springs took shape among the barracks and officers’ quarters with houses, a hotel, spring-fed swimming pool, 18-hole golf course, RV park, and nature trails. Russell Nowell and his wife, Patti, moved to Fort Clark 16 years ago from Bellville, attracted by the solitude and proximity to nearby family. Now semiretired, Russell volunteers as president of the Fort Clark Historical Society and curator of the Old Guardhouse Museum.
LIFESTYLE
TexasHighways

A Traveling Show Rolls into Small-Town Texas in 1921

In the 1920s, regular folks didn’t travel much because it was too expensive. But Texans have always loved a good show, so entertainers came to the people. The H.W. Campbell United Show was on a 40-week tour of the South when it rolled into the North Texas town of Breckenridge in 1921 with a band, carnival rides, a Wild West show, and animal acts. Such traveling shows—circuses, vaudeville acts, theater companies, and even baseball teams—toured from town to town, setting up stages and arenas, performing, and then packing up and moving along. Based in Augusta, Georgia, the H.W. Campbell United Show traveled on 25 train cars and, per a recruiting advertisement of the day, employed “horse riders, a boss hostler, electricians, a trainmaster, polers, workingmen, door talkers and grinders, and a lot superintendent.” Featuring performers of diverse backgrounds, companies like the H.W. Campbell United Show brought worldly entertainment to small-town Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Paradise, TX
City
Kerrville, TX
City
Rockport, TX
State
Minnesota State
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Bandera, TX
TexasHighways

Communing with Indigenous cultures along El Camino Real de los Tejas

It’s best to begin both journeys and stories in places without roads, preferably with at least one knee and one hand touching the earth. Walk away from the car, away from asphalt, away from campsites and picnicking families, away from signs and trails. Go where the air is sweet and smells only of green; where the trees are swaying and you can hear the wind moving through the leaves; where you can see water rushing and falling and pooling; where if you’re still enough, you’ll see small animals wandering around. Oak trees and bald cypress trees abound. The best journeys and stories not only span distances but also time. The difficult thing is some people think the past is done and gone, that history is dead, that it no longer lives and breathes around us—and not that what was, still is, and will go on.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

The French Legation in Austin Echoes With Wild Tales of Texas’ First Days as a Republic

As capitals go, Austin was built fast and on the cheap. Republic of Texas President Mirabeau Lamar, upon taking office in December 1838, was eager to undo the work of his predecessor and political enemy, Sam Houston. After changing the republic’s flag and seal from those designed by Houston, Lamar also orchestrated moving the capital out of the city named for Houston. In quick succession, he selected a village called Waterloo on the Colorado River, renamed it Austin, laid out a new city, constructed essential log buildings, and transferred the government—all before the end of his first year in office.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Editor’s Note: Built to Last

One of my favorite gifts I’ve ever received is a hammock my best friend gave me for Christmas a few years ago. It now hangs below the 400-year-old oak tree in my backyard. When anyone comes to visit, provided it’s not chigger season, I always insist they go lie in the hammock. It’s an instant dose of peace and serenity. Often when I sway under the tree’s intricate web of leaves and branches, appreciating its beauty and impressive size, I reflect on how long it has persisted, despite Texas’ punishing weather; and how many people over the centuries may have admired it while contemplating nature’s endurance.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texans#Weather#Economy#Welcome Home Rgv#Rv#Circle W Rv Ranch
TexasHighways

A New Book Explores the Lost African American Restaurants of Galveston

When Diane Henderson was a child growing up in 1960s Galveston, she and her siblings went crabbing with their grandmother in the summer. They would wake up before the sun rose and make their way down to the beach, where their grandmother would hang a chicken neck from an old broom handle and wade into the water to attract crabs. When she felt a tug, she would scoop a net underneath the crab and eventually take her catch home to make baked crab. “We had a ball,” Henderson remembers.
GALVESTON, TX
TexasHighways

7 Great Moments in Texas Thanksgiving Turkey History

Every year, the President of the United States pardons a turkey before Thanksgiving, protecting a lucky fowl from becoming the main course at someone’s dinner table. But did you know it was a Texan, President George H.W. Bush, who made pardoning a turkey at the White House an official tradition? This is just one of the great moments in the Lone Star State’s history with Thanksgiving and turkey.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Cowboys Through History

In 1521 a Spanish ship arrived in what is now Mexico. In the cargo hold was a small group of cattle—six heifers and a bull, perhaps. The cattle shipper, Gregorio de Villalobos, could not have known that these cows, the first of their kind in the New World, would shape the history of North America, be the seed stock of empires, and, ultimately, lead to the creation of the cowboy.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
TexasHighways

Traces of Texas’ Throwback Thursday: Cowboys on Turkey Track Ranch

The iconic Turkey Track Ranch located just north of Amarillo recently went up for sale. The ranch was established in 1878 when Richard E. McNalty arrived in the Texas Panhandle from Colorado with a herd of cattle bearing a brand he called Turkey Track. The land was also the site of the First Battle of Adobe Walls in 1864 and the Second Battle of Adobe Walls in 1874.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

With Distinctly Designed Ceramic Fixtures, Martha and Beaumont Mood Lit Up Midcentury Texas

As a student at Trinity University, I appreciated how the red-brick buildings, landmark bell tower, and unique lighting tied the campus together. By day, ceramic pendant lamps with geometric designs and colorful glazes lent an artisan touch to the simple lines of O’Neil Ford’s architecture. At night, sconces with scored lines and patterns of tiny holes cast patterns of light on brick walls and walkways.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Celebrating Its 130th Birthday, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Looks Ahead to the Future

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas keep Texas history lively and alive. During walking history tours of San Augustine, for instance, fourth-graders meet Finetta Palmer Baker, portrayed in period costume by her great-great-granddaughter Lois Gee Lacy, the president of the Ezekiel Cullen Chapter of the organization. While describing life in San Augustine in 1836, “Finetta” excitedly tells the children about the Runaway Scrape, when colonists fled eastward as the Mexican army advanced after the fall of the Alamo.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

With So Many New Barbecue Joints in Texas, Has Lockhart Lost its Luster?

Every year, various publications unveil a list of the best barbecue spots in Texas, and every year, these selfsame publications seem compelled to make the list more and more interesting. I am always wary of anybody who calls upon food to be interesting, and this is especially the case when it comes to barbecue. It’s frustrating when an otherwise straightforward meal features froufrou embellishments that seem to suggest “all hat and no cattle.”
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

TexasHighways

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
706
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.

 https://texashighways.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy