Society

Today in Islamophobia

Georgetown University
 5 days ago

Today in Islamophobia: In Australia, the government has listed a white power accelerationist group as terror group but a reporter notes that the “apparatus of anti-terrorism is no substitute for making anti-racism principles central to a more inclusive democracy,” meanwhile in the United States, Rep. Ilhan Omar called out Rep. Lauren...

bridge.georgetown.edu

Washington Post

House GOP leaders face calls to confront Islamophobia among their ranks

House Republican leaders are facing calls to condemn Islamophobic remarks by members of their conference, amid mounting concern that their silence is enabling extremist rhetoric that contributes to bigotry and potential threats of violence toward Muslims. At a Capitol news conference Tuesday, all three Muslim lawmakers currently serving in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
850wftl.com

Muslim members of Congress condemn Islamophobia after bigoted remarks

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Andre Carson on Tuesday night forcefully condemned the anti-Muslim remarks made by their colleague, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, last week. Omar, Tlaib, and Carson are the only three Muslims in Congress. “We may only be three among hundreds serving in Congress,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Colorado State
defendernetwork.com

IF America is racist? Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

“Karen” Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently referred to Ilhan Omar, a Black Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, as a member of “the Jihad Squad.” Multiple videos have surfaced of Boebert making these comments, even saying that she and a staffer were once on an elevator with Omar, “but [Omar] didn’t have on a backpack, drop it and run away, so we were safe,” implying yet again that Omar is a terrorist. But please believe, there actually was a terrorist on that elevator, and it wasn’t Omar. It was Boebert’s homies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow a democratic election. Boebert’s GOP chums attack Black history (American history) and threaten to outlaw our books, classes and social commentary. Surveys show most Republicans, especially evangelicals, are cool with violence aimed at their “enemies.” And Biden and the Dems are, for some reason, still trying to negotiate with these people who don’t even recognize him as the legit POTUS. Folk who trash democracy and exalt as holy, their ideology of hate and violence. Again, there was a terrorist on Omar and Boebert’s elevator ride, and it wasn’t Omar.
POLITICS
WIBC.com

Carson: Islamophobia Is An “Epidemic” Within Republican Caucus

WASHINGTON –– Three Democrats in Congress are calling out Republicans for “hate speech” against Muslim Americans. Congressman Andre Carson of Indiana says Islamophobia is an “epidemic” within the Republican Party and that that sentiment was reinforced by comments made by Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. “This cannot be a place...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ayman on Boebert’s racist rhetoric: Islamophobia now part of GOP platform

"The normalization of Islamophobia by the Republican Party has been going on for 20 years," says Ayman Mohyeldin on Rep. Lauren Boebert renewing her anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar. "Now it is an actual part of the platform of Republican politicians. They embrace and run on these bigoted positions without any consequences."Nov. 30, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Muhammad
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Omar Mouallem
fox40jackson.com

Canadian school district cancels speech by ISIS rape survivor, Nobel winner due to 'Islamophobia' fears

A woman who lived through kidnapping and sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS had an event cancelled by a Canadian school board due to fears of “Islamophobia.”. Twenty-eight-year-old Nadia Murad was scheduled to visit with students from 600 different schools to speak about her upcoming book, “The Last Girl: My Story Of Captivity,” which documents the horrific treatment she suffered from ISIS but was told by the Toronto School District that her event could not be held because it could “foster Islamophobia”, according to the Telegraph.
WORLD
#Hate Crime#Crimes Against Humanity#War Crimes#Isis#Genocide#Accelerationist#Anti Muslim#Yahoo News#Parliament#Muslims#Home Office#The Conservative Party#Conservative
CNN

The Independent

Ilhan Omar hung up on Lauren Boebert after the Republican told her to apologise despite ‘jihad squad’ slur

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a video saying she phoned Democrat Ilhan Omar to discuss her “jihad squad” slur against the Democrat – and that Ms Omar hung up on her when she told her she was the one who should be apologising.Ms Boebert sparked outrage after telling supporters a story about being in an elevator with Ms Omar, one of only two Muslim women in Congress, and supposedly saying to a US Capitol police officer “well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine”.She added: “So we only had one floor to go. I said, ‘Oh look,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

