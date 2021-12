SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Women of the World is hosting an award banquet and social mixer for the community to recognize the economic, social, and educational successes of refugee women in Salt Lake City. Through hard work, advocacy in the face of adversity, and support of their community, these women have overcome every barrier to achieve the goals of self-reliance that will build upon their success here in Salt Lake County. Women of the World is awarding certificates of achievement to an extraordinary class of refugee women who have reached their goals in 2021.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO