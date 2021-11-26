The Gift of Good Books: Advice from Old Town Books' Ally Kirkpatrick

As promised, a second column of books worthy of being given as gifts for the holidays. I’ll begin with a book that could be a family treasure. Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright! (selected by Fiona Waters, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, Nosy Crow, 2021, 325 pages, $40) is a collection of 366 poems about animals, one for each day of the year. The collection includes both classic and contemporary poems that come from all over the world. There will be ones you know and others that bring new joy to the reader. The illustrations in this coffee table-size book are gorgeous! It is as much a book of art as of poetry. As a bibliophile, I must also mention that the dynamic cover is partially clothbound, and the paper in the book is of excellent quality.

