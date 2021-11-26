The Gift of Good Books: Advice from Old Town Books' Ally Kirkpatrick

Petaluma Bestsellers: Local book-buyers turn toward gift giving. The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 21, 2021. For the first time in more than a month, Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is not the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. This week, that distinction goes to last week’s No. 3, David Sedaris’s recently-released collection his best humor pieces and essays. “Dune,” meanwhile, has slipped to No. 7, making room for several new releases. Neal Stephenson’s futuristic science fiction adventure “Termination Shock” is this week’s No. 2. While Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project,” an expanded version of her sensational 2019 New York Times Magazine piece about America’s historical connection with racism and the enslavement of Black people, arrives in the No. 3 spot.
Comments / 0