The Gift of Good Books: Advice from Old Town Books' Ally Kirkpatrick

By Beth Lawton
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many people associate reading with summer at the beach or pool, the publishing industry flips into high gear in the fall and winter with new releases. We talked to Ally Kirkpatrick, founder and owner of Old Town Books, about curling up with a good read when the weather gets cold...

pipestonestar.com

The power of a good book

The last three book club books I’ve read are not ones I would normally read. And I’m not alone. We often hear from our members, “Had it not been for book club, I never would have read this.”. Statements like these are almost always followed up with, “But I’m glad...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Best feel-good books of 2021

- - - "Good Eggs," by Rebecca Hardiman. An 83-year-old firecracker of a woman can't stop shoplifting, so her son hires a caretaker to monitor her - and gets more than he bargained for. Such is the premise of Hardiman's debut novel, which centers on three generations of a rowdy Irish family with a lot going on. There's joy, dysfunction and, ultimately, heartfelt second chances.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crowrivermedia.com

AT THE LIBRARY: Getting a read on books for gifts

The warmth and joy of the holiday season has arrived with Thanksgiving this week. That means it’s time for the annual children’s book gift guide from the Litchfield Public Library. All the books on these lists are also available to check out from the Litchfield Public Library and have been published in 2021.
LITCHFIELD, MN
Washington Post

Need a book recommendation for the holidays? The Post’s book team provides their advice.

Books make excellent gifts, but with so many new titles each year, it can be difficult to find the perfect pick. Is your loved one a thriller fan, a history enthusiast, a lover of romance novels? Give us some hints and we’ll provide the recommendations. The staff of The Washington Post’s Book World gave their recommendations on Monday. You can also take a look at our best books of 2021 special section, which you can read here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Mary Roach
Person
Hanya Yanagihara
Person
Louise Erdrich
culturedvultures.com

Best Books For Christmas Gifts 2021

Not to try and force any ennui about the passing of time onto our lovely readers, but I hate to inform you that it is in fact time once again for the Cultured Vultures Book Christmas Gift Guide. If it’s even possible, 2021 has been a weirder year than 2020 – but at least through it all, we’ve still had books. And said books are still the best gifts – easy to wrap, easy to post, and there is something available for almost literally anyone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Petaluma 360

Petaluma book-buyers turn toward gift giving

Petaluma Bestsellers: Local book-buyers turn toward gift giving. The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 21, 2021. For the first time in more than a month, Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is not the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. This week, that distinction goes to last week’s No. 3, David Sedaris’s recently-released collection his best humor pieces and essays. “Dune,” meanwhile, has slipped to No. 7, making room for several new releases. Neal Stephenson’s futuristic science fiction adventure “Termination Shock” is this week’s No. 2. While Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project,” an expanded version of her sensational 2019 New York Times Magazine piece about America’s historical connection with racism and the enslavement of Black people, arrives in the No. 3 spot.
PETALUMA, CA
POPSUGAR

30+ Gifts For Kids Who Love to Read, From Book Lights to Cozy Reading Nook Accessories

Buying a gift for someone who loves to read can be so fun! If you've got a little bookworm on your hands and are looking to get them a special gift that isn't necessarily an addition to their personal library this holiday season, there are so many other book-related items that any young reader would be excited to receive. From reading lights and a book subscription box to cozy reading nook accessories and a game that helps boost their knowledge of sight words, these gifts think outside the box for those whose favorite hobby is getting lost in a story.
SHOPPING
Autoweek.com

Car-Themed Books That Make Perfect Gifts

Enjoying the automotive world doesn't necessarily mean getting dirty under the hood or watching something on a screen. Why not give someone a good ol' book? There are tons out there, so we went through and picked out our favorites, including photo and text-heavy titles. Is there really a better gift than an auto-themed book for a car-loving bookworm?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Nonfiction Books#Gift Book#Book Clubs#Old Town Books Juniors
Times Union

Gifts for every book-reading lover on your list

When Debbie Millman came to town for a New York State Writers Institute appearance earlier this month with her wife, Roxane Gay, it was mentioned that Millman’s book wouldn’t be available this holiday season since it got caught up in the supply chain crisis, like many other goods in this pandemic era.
ALBANY, NY
Martha's Vineyard Times

Burrow into a good book

Don’t know what to read next? Not sure what to give that special someone? Molly Coogan of Bunch of Grapes bookstore and Mathew Tombers of Edgartown Books gave me some great recommendations for the best reads this season. Here are their picks that really grab the cake, and some words I wrote to help convince you to buy them.
EDGARTOWN, MA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Gift Ideas from Alexandria's Makers, Creators and Artists

Supply chain issues? Shipping delays? These things aren't a problem when you support Alexandria's smallest businesses and shop local. We've partnered with Made in ALX on this list of 50 gift ideas for just about everyone on your list from babies to seniors and people who love cooking, yoga, art, candles, games, mysteries and much more.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Book Talk: Share the joy of reading with these gift-worthy books for the younger set

As promised, a second column of books worthy of being given as gifts for the holidays. I’ll begin with a book that could be a family treasure. Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright! (selected by Fiona Waters, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, Nosy Crow, 2021, 325 pages, $40) is a collection of 366 poems about animals, one for each day of the year. The collection includes both classic and contemporary poems that come from all over the world. There will be ones you know and others that bring new joy to the reader. The illustrations in this coffee table-size book are gorgeous! It is as much a book of art as of poetry. As a bibliophile, I must also mention that the dynamic cover is partially clothbound, and the paper in the book is of excellent quality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Chillicothe Gazette

Beyond Books: Gift Giving Guide

So many books, so little time! That’s just one of the great things about the public library. You can borrow a book without any obligation to like it—or even read it! Sometimes though there are books that you want to own or, better yet, give to someone. In preparation for the upcoming holidays, here is a list of worthy books compiled by library staff that you might consider gifting to a bookworm. "Aaron Slater," Illustrator by Andrea...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
guideposts.org

Giving a Book as a Gift? How to Make It Extra Special

My husband and I are Godparents to a young man who is now 20 years old. Among the many ways we’ve relished our role in his life are gift-giving moments. Godparents get to send gifts that are not only fun but also meaningful. The most meaningful are always books. Each...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC 4

3 beautiful books that make unforgettable Christmas gifts

(Good Things Utah) – As we enter the holiday season, many of us turn to thoughts of family, gift-giving, and memories that keep us as warm as a fire during winter. Here are some great book recommendations to wrap up as a holiday gift (to yourself or someone you love). If you’ve never gifted a book, there are also plenty of ideas on how to make it even more meaningful by pairing it with something extra:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
107.5 Zoo FM

26 Intriguing Montana Books That Make Great Gifts

Thoughtful gift-giving is tough. Whether you're shopping for loved ones who live here in Montana or elsewhere, they are sure to appreciate any of these wonderful books. We've included something for the person who loves to read fiction, for the historian, and those who just love nature and views of the most gorgeous state in the nation. And these aren't just for the holidays, these make perfect gifts for any special occasion.
MONTANA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

10 books to gift a music lover in 2021

2021 has been a busy year for music book releases. Between Brandi Carlile’s hard-hitting memoir, “Broken Horses,” and former New York Times music critic Kelefa Sanneh’s in-depth look at popular music history in “Major Labels,” there are some great reads to discover. We’ve made it easier for you to find the perfect read for every bookworm on your shopping list this year (and perhaps to get yourself a little something too.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABQJournal

Four books for holiday gift giving

Holiday books come in different subjects and sizes. Some are unrelated to a holiday, but they make great gifts, or they’re so stunning to look at you want to share your excitement. In that last category of “visually stunning” is “Virgil Ortiz: reVOlution” by Charles S. King (Museum of New...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

100 Programming Advice from the Book Clean Code by Robert Martin

Clean Code by Robert C. Martin is the most recommended programming book of all time. Some people love to hate on the book, even going so far as to say that it’s probably time to stop recommending Clean Code. But let's not be so quick to discount all the good advice that the book has to offer! We’ll go through the book chapter by chapter, summarizing many of the ideas Uncle Bob presents.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

