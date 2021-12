Yellowstone Season 4 premiered earlier this month and the drama only gets better and better with each episode. The premiere episode revealed how many of the Duttons survived the multi-pronged assassination attempt on almost the entire family. John (Kevin Costner) was ambushed by men with machine guns while Kayce (Luke Grimes) was the target of a different gunman attack, and poor Beth (Kelly Reilly) was almost blown up with a mail bomb. However, the surviving Duttons did not waste time regrouping and going after who set up the attacks, but there are obviously still traitors in their midst that must be sussed out if they want to keep hold of the ranch.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO