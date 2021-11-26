ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's president accuses group of planning coup for next week

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukraine has uncovered a group of Russians and Ukrainians plotting an attempted coup for next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters Friday, the Washington Post reported. Driving the news: Zelensky didn't accuse the Russian government of involvement in the purposed coup, and...

www.axios.com

Related
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president’s Crimea comments

KYIV/SOFIA (Reuters) – Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria’s run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow were not...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia starts full-scale production of its 'unstoppable' 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile as Moscow boasts it has capability to evade all Western defences

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon - or Tsirkon - hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West. The 'unstoppable' weapon is being rushed into manufacture even before the end of state trials, reported TASS. The go-ahead for full-scale production at a...
EUROPE
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Claims He’s Uncovered Russian Plot to Overthrow Him Next Week

The president of Ukraine has claimed that his security services have uncovered a plot to stage a coup d’etat in the country at the start of next month. President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a Friday press conference that the plotters—who he said are Ukrainian and Russian—were caught on audio files discussing plans to try and involve the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, in their scheme. “I believe [Akhmetov] is being dragged into the war against Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “This will be a big mistake, because you cannot fight against your people.” Zelensky has become critical of industrial tycoon Akhmetov and launched a so-called “de-oligarchization” of the country which aims to reduce the power of the super rich. A recent build-up of Russian troops along its border with Ukraine has prompted fears that Russia, which seized the Crimea region from Ukraine in 2014, will soon attempt to annex more of the country.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Ukraine’s Zelensky alleges Russia plotting coup against him for next week

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted Friday that a group of Russians and Ukrainians planned to attempt a coup in Ukraine next month and that the plotters tried to enlist the help of the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. Zelensky, speaking at a “press marathon” for local and...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Zelensky alleges coup plan involving Russians

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian "representatives" are planning to overthrow his government next week, as a Russian troop build-up sparks fears of an invasion. Mr Zelensky said audio recordings suggested Ukraine's richest businessman was being dragged into the plan, though this has been denied. The Kremlin spokesman, meanwhile, said...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Ukrainian president warns of possible coup, Russian intimidation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had information that the country’s richest man was being dragged into an alleged Russian-backed coup planned for next month, but he dismissed the idea as not credible. The comments underscore the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which accuses its neighbor of amassing military...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ukrainian President warns of imminent coup attempt in Kiev

A Russian-backed plot to topple the Ukrainian government within days has been exposed, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has claimed, pointing the finger at a high-profile oligarch as one of the backers of the coup. Speaking as part of a marathon press conference in Kiev on Friday, Zelensky told journalists...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says there are plans for a coup against him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that opposition figures were planning a coup d’etat in the coming weeks, heightening tensions in a country already dealing with mounting pressure from Russia across the border. Mr. Zelenskyy said Russian and Ukrainian plotters were trying to recruit the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov,...
POLITICS
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ukraine leader: Foes planning coup

KYIV, Ukraine – The president of Ukraine on Friday claimed his country's intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d'etat in the country next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine's richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. In Massachusetts, where he is...
POLITICS
New York Post

Trump says he ‘never’ considered war with China, fumes over Milley in email

Donald Trump turned Black Friday into Flashback Friday. The former president sent out an email blast saying he “never” considered launching a war with China and that Gen. Mark Milley “should be tried for treason” if he phoned the Chinese military to promise advance warning of a US attack. The...
POTUS
