Christmas shopping rewards hometown roots

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Thanksgiving season has passed by, our appetite now moves toward Christmas. While there is a natural attraction to look to buying online and there are good reasons to do so, we recognize in rural communities sales tax dollars are important to meet local needs. A year ago...

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

ctnewsonline.com

Christmas shopping begins in Winfield

The Christmas shopping season officially began Friday, with shoppers out and about while shop owners got ready for Small Business Saturday. Cricket Stephenson, who lives outside of Udall, was at Trunk N Treasures, 1016 Main St. in Winfield on Friday looking for vintage Christmas decorations to put in the salon she owns in Winfield. Stephenson said she had found a few things of interest at the shop.
WINFIELD, KS
Katy Times

The Royal Roots Of Today’s Christmas Traditions

(NAPSI)—Many Americans are not aware that some of the enduring Christmas traditions they enjoy every year are rooted in those started by the British Royal Family back in the 1840s. Here’s a look at a few of the more colorful:. The Christmas Tree. It all started with Queen Victoria and...
WORLD
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas Light Tunnel is part of Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square

CARTHAGE, Mo. – This is the second year that Vision Carthage will host a Christmas Light Tunnel for photos. And this year is the first year they are offering a skating rink. Abi Almandinger, Executive Dir. of Vision Carthage says they have titled this season, “Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square“. The days leading up to Christmas are designed to offer activities for families, including an ice skating rink, oversized inflatable attractions for the kids, chance for fun family pics in the Christmas Light Tunnel, Saturday visits from Santa and much more.
CARTHAGE, MO
Appeal-Democrat

Feather River Museum celebrates Hometown Christmas on Saturday

The picturesque mountain town of Forbestown – the home of the Yuba Feather Historical Association’s Gold Rush interpretive village – will be turned into a holiday wonderland on Saturday as the Yuba Feather Museum prepares to host their Hometown Christmas event. “Starting at 11:00 a.m., the streets of the town...
FORBESTOWN, CA
FOX 11 and 41

Get your Christmas tree, holiday hometown gift, gourmet local candy, and a picture with Santa at Angel Brook Farm

RICHLAND, WA – Angel Brook Farm in Richland is serving up holiday cheer with fresh cut trees cut from western Washington and western Oregon. Because of the tree shortage this year due to the excessive heat wave earlier in the summer, while the farm usually foes to 2 different tree farms in western Washington, this year, they had to go to 6.
RICHLAND, WA
everythinglubbock.com

Tahoka hosts 2nd annual Lynn County Hometown Christmas event

Tahoka, Texas– Christmas is right around the corner and Tahoka is transforming their town into a Hallmark movie for their 2nd annual Lynn County Hometown Christmas! Following their Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the first, families from across the South Plains are welcome to head to the Tahoka Mural Park on December 11th for lot’s of holiday festivities. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be local food trucks, entertainment, cookie decorating, Polar express rides and of course visits from both the Grinch and Santa Claus! Monetary and item donations are still being collected ahead of the event so feel free to lend a hand!
LYNN COUNTY, TX
WSET

Vintage Christmas shop to open in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — You can get a taste of Christmas Past with a new vintage Christmas shop that is coming soon to Danville. Inspired by the shop in Walt Disney World, The Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe will have everything from vintage Christmas houses to a missing-in-action nativity section, for people who may have misplaced pieces.
DANVILLE, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont Hometown Christmas returns to ring in holiday spirit

After a one-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Oakmont Hometown Christmas celebration was back in action this year, and it picked up right where it left off with an entire evening of family-friendly holiday fun Nov. 20. A massive crowd packed Allegheny River Boulevard for the 5 p.m....
OAKMONT, PA
KOLO TV Reno

The antique store alternative to Christmas shopping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It takes time to see the tree for the forest in an antique store. And perhaps that’s the fun of wandering through booths, and aisles looking for that one- of-a-kind item. There are regulars who come here looking to complete a set of dishes, dolls or dining room decoration.
RENO, NV
Durango Herald

Holiday Rewards Program incentivizes local shopping

The Durango Business Improvement District and the Durango Chamber of Commerce have announced their Holiday Rewards Program, which rewards people for shopping local during the holidays. The program offers gift cards to people who shop at nearly any Chamber of Commerce or BID business this season. To view a list...
DURANGO, CO
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

‘Tis the season for Christmas tree shopping

The Hilo Y’s Men and Women’s Club, in partnership with the Island of Hawaii YMCA, will be selling Christmas trees until stock runs out. For 72 years, the YMCA has been selling Christmas trees as a way to raise money for programs. This year, online preorders were offered for the first time.
HILO, HI
arlnow.com

Trade Roots: Sip a latte & shop for unique gifts

Walking into Trade Roots, the delightfully charming fair trade store and café in the Westover neighborhood of Arlington, is like embarking on a global journey. From remote villages in South and Central America to small and larger cities in South East Asia, Africa and beyond, Trade Roots hand picked products are not only unique and hand crafted, they always pay a living wage to the artisan who inspired and created them.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
MySanAntonio

Meet Mamie, the new Christmas tree setting roots at the Texas Capitol

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been busy this week transporting a Christmas tree to the Texas State Capitol. For more than 40 years, the agency has provided Christmas trees to the iconic building. The tree adorns the House of Representatives chambers, the largest room inside the Capitol. This...
TEXAS STATE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

A Christmas shopping guide for outdoor lovers

Black Friday landed during this column’s construction. Even super deals on new Apple laptops, marine gear, recreation clothing, thermal cups and coolers, discounted gift cards, BOGO offers, discounted tackle, shotguns and international travel can’t derail my yearlong Christmas solution party. Streamlight ProTac HL USB Headlamp: My reliable EX 550 Olympia...
TETON, ID
charlottemagazine.com

A Tale of Hometown Retail Excellence – How Belk is Reimagining Holiday Shopping

It’s the season of gathering once again, but bigger and better this time around. Whether online or in-store, consumers are anxious to make meaningful purchases and soak up the experience of holiday shopping. After more than a year of social distancing from family and loved ones, there’s an infinite desire to return to entertaining, and people are looking at their homes as the top destination to make lasting memories this holiday season. I’ve traveled to 20 Belk storefronts in the last 30 days and can confidently say, when you step foot on our floors, you can see and feel the essence of gathering. At Belk, shoppers will get a festive feeling as they get ready to decorate their homes for entertaining, with all of our seasonal décor to tie it together.
RETAIL
eldoradocountyfire.com

Main Street Placerville Festival of Lights: A HomeTown Christmas

Firefighters were on their way to see the Historic Downtown Placerville tree lighting - and who did they find? Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus! Climbing aboard El Dorado County Fire Protection District's 1951 American La France Crown pumper, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were welcomed by an excited crowd at the "Main Street Placerville Festival of Lights: A HomeTown Christmas" celebration. With some magic, the crowd was also treated to a little snow! The event took place on November 26, 2021 to start the Downtown Placerville holiday season.
POLITICS

