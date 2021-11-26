Fire damages three homes on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire on the west side of Evansville involving multiple homes.

The call came in just before two Friday morning of a fire inside a home in the 2100 block of West Delaware Street.

The fire completely took over one home in a matter of minutes causing it to collapse moments later.

The flames then spreading to nearby houses in a matter of minutes, damaging exterior walls and starting fires in the attics.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the collapsed home was vacant and undergoing renovations, while the two other houses damaged were occupied. One set of neighbors alerted one adjacent home and awoke the other.

“I just heard ‘Fire!’ and came out here to make sure everybody was out. My brother was knocking on doors making sure all the neighbors were out and all of them were out.” says neighbor Mariah Whitsell. “Just panic, frantic, and a lot of adrenaline to get everybody safe.”

The Red Cross was notified of the fire and responded to help the displaced residents.

“To tell you they’re displaced, I’m going to say yes in both cases because fire I believe did get in the attic space, exposures to each side, east and west of the original structure,” said an Evansville Fire official. “So yeah, they’re going to be displaced.”

None of the residents of the adjacent homes were injured. However, a firefighter received a minor facial burn while helping to evacuate one of the homes. He has been treated and released.

There is no word on what started the fire, and crews are now investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).