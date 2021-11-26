ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Fire damages three homes on Evansville’s west side

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACJkf_0d7J0MMM00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire on the west side of Evansville involving multiple homes.

The call came in just before two Friday morning of a fire inside a home in the 2100 block of West Delaware Street.

The fire completely took over one home in a matter of minutes causing it to collapse moments later.

The flames then spreading to nearby houses in a matter of minutes, damaging exterior walls and starting fires in the attics.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the collapsed home was vacant and undergoing renovations, while the two other houses damaged were occupied. One set of neighbors alerted one adjacent home and awoke the other.

“I just heard ‘Fire!’ and came out here to make sure everybody was out. My brother was knocking on doors making sure all the neighbors were out and all of them were out.” says neighbor Mariah Whitsell. “Just panic, frantic, and a lot of adrenaline to get everybody safe.”

Ohio County home destroyed after fire spreads from vehicle

The Red Cross was notified of the fire and responded to help the displaced residents.

“To tell you they’re displaced, I’m going to say yes in both cases because fire I believe did get in the attic space, exposures to each side, east and west of the original structure,” said an Evansville Fire official. “So yeah, they’re going to be displaced.”

None of the residents of the adjacent homes were injured. However, a firefighter received a minor facial burn while helping to evacuate one of the homes. He has been treated and released.

There is no word on what started the fire, and crews are now investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal motorcycle crash in Evansville under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are saying a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle is under investigation. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the T.J. Maxx Distribution Center, officials say. Eastbound Lynch Road was closed for several hours as crews worked the scene. Police tell us one person has died in the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cleanup continues at 420 Main site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After the implosion that rocked Evansville, downtown is still feeling the effects, albeit in a more subdued way. For residents like Brad Simms, the demolished lot at 420 Main in Evansville brings a range of emotions. “Walking by it, seeing the empty pile now, is really kind of bittersweet, being as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two-vehicle collision on US 231 in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) US 231 on Jasper’s southwest was the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday. Jasper Police say Jacee Justice, 20, of English failed to yield right-of-way in her Jeep Renegade as she exited a parking lot to head south. She collided with a Jeep Compass driven by Elaine Cissell, 65, of Huntingburg, […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police investigating shots fired on Comanche Place

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) On Monday evening, Owensboro Police were informed of shots having been fired on the 3400 block of Comanche Place. Arriving officers discovered a home that had been struck multiple times with gunfire. The four people living at the home were not harmed. However, detectives are still investigating the matter. Anyone with information […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Evansville, IN
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

McCutchanville Fire Department warns of Christmas light dangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The McCutchanville Fire Department posted a warning on social media in hopes to spread awareness for holiday light safety. The post reminds the public of the “do’s and don’ts” of setting up Christmas lights for indoor and outdoor use. Some of the advice given includes things such as turning off lights […]
WEHT/WTVW

Prayer vigil held for babies killed in Evansville car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Community members held a prayer vigil Monday to remember two Evansville children killed in a car crash four years ago. 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter died in 2017. A man fleeing police sped through a stop sign and crashed into a car driven by Janae Carter, the mother of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating shooting on Elm Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Monday, Nov. 29 around 5:43 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the 700 Block of Elm Street on a report of a shooting. According to police reports, a male adult was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Accident#Eyewitness News#The Red Cross
WEHT/WTVW

Tacoholics to soon receive new makeover

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lamar Architecture & Design (LA+D) announced on social media that they will be giving a complete overhaul to the Tacoholics in Henderson. The Newburgh based architectural firm says the new renovation will give the business some additional amenities. The redesign gives Tacoholics a new bar, ADA ramp and more outdoor seating. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Dunes’ Mount Baldy keeps slowly blowing inland

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A towering sand dune at the Indiana Dunes National Park has kept up its inland creep, covering up an access road and threatening to bury a parking lot in the coming years. The park’s landmark Mount Baldy has largely been closed to public climbing since a 6-year-old boy was rescued […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy Bryan Hicks making progress, says sheriff

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Sheriff Tom Latham says Deputy Bryan Hicks is working hard at rehab after he was shot back in September while conducting a welfare check at a home in New Harmony. In the minutes of a recent meeting, Sheriff Latham says as part of his rehabilitation, Deputy Hicks is using a […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Father of two-year-old shot in Henderson speaks out

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) – Jon Lindsey has experienced something no parent ever dreams of dealing with: their own child being shot. That was the unfortunate case for his two year old daughter Phoenix, who was struck by a bullet while riding in the car with her mother and aunt. “From first glance, she seemed fine,” […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DEA, local law enforcement arrest more than a dozen people

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) — Following an investigation several months in the making, the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as law enforcement in Evansville and Indianapolis, carried out a drug raid Tuesday morning. We’re told authorities were searching for more than a dozen people, of which include Julian Green, Jeramey Smith, Hannah Kissel, Jordan Wilson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman’s early release in deadly school bus crash denied

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A judge has blocked the early prison release of a woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to board a school bus. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Greg Heller on Monday denied Alyssa Shepherd’s placement into a community transition program […]
ROCHESTER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville highway construction to continue into early December

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Efforts to pave the intersection of North Main and Nebo Road are expected to continue at least through Friday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet ask that motorists stay aware of this ongoing development. With the work expected to be completed by the end of this week, traffic delays are expected and flaggers will […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy