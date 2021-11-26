ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two robberies reported in Paso Robles

By News Staff
 4 days ago
Richard Garcia, 29 years old from Paso Robles, is a person of interest in this investigation.

At this point it is not known if the two robberies are connected, police say

– On Wednesday at approximately 10:15 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Carl’s Jr on Black Oak Drive. Through the investigation officers learned the suspect fled the business without stealing any money. Officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the incident.

Three hours later, at approximately 1:30 a.m., PRPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Chevron on Ramada Drive. On arrival, officers contacted the victim/employee at Chevron and learned the suspect had fired one shot from a handgun, into the wall behind the employee. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the employee and fled the area. It was believed the suspect fled the area in a BMW sedan.

Approximately one hour later, at 2:30 AM, a PRPD officer located a BMW matching the description near the highway 46 and US 101 corridor. Immediately upon seeing the officer the BMW fled west on 24th street. With the assistance of the San Luis Obispo Sherriff’s Office, a traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Deputies and officers pursued the vehicle out Nacimiento Lake Drive all the way to the Nacimiento Lake Dam. Near the lake dam the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot towards the lake.

Several police K9’s were requested and later responded, as did the California Highway Patrol helicopter. The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect but through an investigation have developed a person of interest in the robbery. Richard Garcia, 29 years old from Paso Robles, is a person of interest in this investigation. (See photo above) At this point it is not known if the two robberies are connected. These investigations are on-going.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

