THE TICKER: L.A. City Council hearing on LA28 agreement Monday; World Athletics reports abuse on Twitter during Tokyo Games; pentathletes want riding retained

By Rich Perelman
thesportsexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news, notes and quotes from the worldwide Five-Ring Circus:. The seven-member Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will meet Monday (29th) to begin consideration of the proposed “Games Agreement” with the LA28 organizing committee. The 23-page contract lays out...

www.thesportsexaminer.com

2028 L.A. Olympics: Tentative agreement outlines key issues facing city

Los Angeles officials have reached a tentative agreement with private organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics that, while short on details, serves as a road map for the biggest issues facing the city as it inches toward hosting a sporting event that could cost $7 billion or more. Much of the so-called Games Agreement focuses on financial […]
'Disgusting and utterly unacceptable': Female athletes main target of online abuse during Tokyo Olympics

World Athletics has found that female athletes were the target of 87% of all online abuse during the Tokyo Olympics. The study, published Thursday, also revealed that 65% of the abusive posts warrant intervention from the social media platforms and show "disturbing levels of abuse of athletes, including sexist, racist, transphobic and homophobic posts, and unfounded doping accusations," all at higher rates for female athletes in comparison to male athletes.
Almost All Cyber Abuse During Tokyo Olympics Was Aimed at Female Athletes, Study Finds

A study by World Athletics has found that an astonishing 87 percent of all online abuse during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was directed at female athletes, reports USA Today. Sixty-three percent of the abuse was aimed at just two athletes, both Black women, according to the study. The study also found that social media platforms should have stepped in for 65 percent of abusive posts that showed “disturbing levels of abuse of athletes, including sexist, racist, transphobic, and homophobic posts, and unfounded doping accusations.” All such baseless allegations were higher for female athletes than male athletes. Max Siegel, the CEO of USA Track & Field, called the abuse “disgusting and utterly unacceptable” and emphasized banning excessive online abuse.
HIGHLIGHTS: Shiffrin wins Killington Slalom; Murphy sets U.S. 50 m Back record in ISL playoffs; U.S. women win at Australia, 3-0

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world/updated/:. ● Alpine Skiing ● The women’s FIS Alpine World Cup circuit is back in the U.S., with a women’s Giant Slalom and Slalom in Killington, Vermont for Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, heavy winds caused the Giant Slalom to be canceled. But on...
LANE ONE: A low point for Olympic sport: athletes revolt against UIPM for riding removal; Rio 2016 chief Nuzman sentenced to 30+ years for corruption

The Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. was hardly joyful in the Olympic Movement, as the top two executives of the 2016 Olympic organizing effort in Rio de Janeiro received long prison terms for corruption, followed by the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne officially removing riding from the event over the howls of its highest-profile athletes.
Coronavirus: South Korea reports first cases of omicron variant

SEOUL — South Korea on Wednesday reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant, omicron. According to The Associated Press, the country on Wednesday reported that “five people linked to international arrivals” tested positive for the variant. The cases include a vaccinated couple who recently traveled from Nigeria to South Korea, as well as two relatives and one friend, Reuters reported.
