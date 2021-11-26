THE TICKER: L.A. City Council hearing on LA28 agreement Monday; World Athletics reports abuse on Twitter during Tokyo Games; pentathletes want riding retained
The latest news, notes and quotes from the worldwide Five-Ring Circus:. The seven-member Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will meet Monday (29th) to begin consideration of the proposed “Games Agreement” with the LA28 organizing committee. The 23-page contract lays out...www.thesportsexaminer.com
