THE TICKER: L.A. City Council hearing on LA28 agreement Monday; World Athletics reports abuse on Twitter during Tokyo Games; pentathletes want riding retained

A study by World Athletics has found that an astonishing 87 percent of all online abuse during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was directed at female athletes, reports USA Today. Sixty-three percent of the abuse was aimed at just two athletes, both Black women, according to the study. The study also found that social media platforms should have stepped in for 65 percent of abusive posts that showed “disturbing levels of abuse of athletes, including sexist, racist, transphobic, and homophobic posts, and unfounded doping accusations.” All such baseless allegations were higher for female athletes than male athletes. Max Siegel, the CEO of USA Track & Field, called the abuse “disgusting and utterly unacceptable” and emphasized banning excessive online abuse.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO