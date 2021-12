Celtic could be knocked out of the Europa League tonight if they lose to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and results elsewhere do not go their way. The Hoops secured back-to-back wins over Ferencvaros to reignite their bid to reach the knockout stages of the competition and they will be looking to continue that momentum this evening. A defeat to the Bundesliga side, however, combined with a Real Betis win over bottom side Ferencvaros would see Celtic drop down into the Europa Conference League. Leverkusen sit fourth in the Bundesliga and were 4-0 winners at Celtic Park in the reverse fixture...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO