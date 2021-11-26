ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Multigene Panel Testing Identifies Actionable Germline Mutations in Newly Diagnosed Endometrial Cancer

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 4 days ago

Investigators identified potentially actionable germline variants in 10% of unselected women with newly diagnosed endometrial cancer, supporting the use of upfront multigene panel testing for all in the population. Investigators identified potentially actionable germline variants in 10% of unselected women with newly diagnosed endometrial cancer, supporting the use of...

bcm.edu

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer: what are the symptoms?

With the number of new pancreatic cancer cases on the rise in the United States, increasing awareness of this disease is key, even more so because pancreatic cancer often is diagnosed late. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 60,430 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Dr....
CANCER
onclive.com

Barriers to Molecular Testing in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: I’d like to ask you Scott, knowing you and I both work in the academic setting, and you’ve mentioned working with urologists who are also testing for these mutations. Have you seen in the community a lot of urologists or other medical oncologists ordering this testing in patients before they refer them to your clinic?
CANCER
Newswise

Germline Testing: Exploring How DNA Impacts Cancer Risk and Treatment

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. November 17, 2021 – Germline testing checks an eligible person's DNA for genetic inherited mutations that could potentially increase the risk of developing cancers or other health problems. Researchers from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute developed and evaluated a computational pipeline that utilizes information commonly provided in academic and commercial tumor sequencing assays to predict the origin of detected DNA alterations with the goal of helping clinicians in identifying germline alterations in patients.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
MedicalXpress

New findings on the link between CRISPR gene-editing and mutated cancer cells

A protein that protects cells from DNA damage, p53, is activated during gene editing using the CRISPR technique. Consequently, cells with mutated p53 have a survival advantage, which can cause cancer. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found new links between CRISPR, p53 and other cancer genes that could prevent the accumulation of mutated cells without compromising the gene scissors' effectiveness. The study, published in Cancer Research, can contribute to tomorrow's precision medicine.
CANCER
henryford.com

Newly Diagnosed Cancer Support Group

A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. Talk with fellow cancer patients and caregivers in a relaxed, supportive virtual environment. This group is guided by an experienced cancer social worker who can answer questions you have about the cancer journey at Henry Ford Cancer Institute. No one should have to face cancer alone – you will be supported every step of the way.
CANCER
Benzinga

Can Genetic Tests Help Diagnose Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome?

This article by Lauren Wilson was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. As awareness of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) expands, both among medical doctors and patients, we are collectively becoming more and more able to identify a condition that has been historically hard to diagnose. After all, it seems counterintuitive that cannabis can cause many of the symptoms it's used to treat.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Review Identifies Elevated Cancer Prevalence in Patients With ASMD

A small cohort of patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) showed higher rates of cancer compared with the general population, according to recent findings. Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disease that can progress rapidly in infancy or chronically in either infancy or adulthood. Patients with chronic ASMD typically show hepatosplenomegaly, secondary anemia, thrombocytopenia, and interstitial lung disease (ILD). According to a recent review published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, patients with chronic ASMD may also be at a higher risk of cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Saif on Recommendations for Germline Testing in Pancreatic Cancer

Wasif M. Saif, MD, MBBS, discusses recommendations for germline testing in patients with pancreatic cancer. Wasif M. Saif, MD, MBBS, deputy physician in chief, director of medical oncology, Northwell Health Cancer Institute, professor of medical oncology, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra/Northwell, discusses recommendations for germline testing in patients with pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Quizartinib/Chemo Shows Superior OS Benefit Over Chemo Alone in Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD+ AML

The addition of quizartinib to chemotherapy resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival vs standard chemotherapy alone in patients with newly diagnosed, FLT3-ITD–positive acute myeloid leukemia. The addition of quizartinib to standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy followed by quizartinib monotherapy resulted in a statistically significant...
CANCER
Phys.org

Newly-identified state in bacteria has major implications for antibiotic treatment and resistant strains

For almost two years, newsfeeds have kept us updated on the daily battle to annihilate the coronavirus. So, it' s easy to forget that there are also many types of bacteria threatening human health—our survival depends on the constant quest for new antibiotics that can destroy them. Recent research provides an important insight into the complex response of bacteria to antibiotics and opens up the possibility of developing a novel and more effective class of drugs to combat major bacterial diseases.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Mikhael Breaks Down Options for Long-term Treatment of Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor with an ECOG performance score of 1. He eventually received a diagnosis of stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma after testing and examination. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Joseph Mikhael, MD, professor, Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Erickson on PARP Inhibitor Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Ovarian Cancer

Britt Erickson, MD, discusses the benefit of PARP inhibitor maintenance therapy in patients with BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer. Britt Erickson, MD, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health (OBGYN), University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses the benefit of PARP inhibitor maintenance therapy in patients with BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer. Several...
CANCER
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: ERBB2 (HER2) Mutation in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death for both men and women worldwide, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths attributed to the disease each year. Non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for up to 85% of all lung cancer cases. It is among some of the most genome-varied and -deranged of all cancers, which generates enormous challenges for both prevention and treatment strategies. Driver oncogenic mutations have been increasingly elucidated by the clinical use of multiplex next-generation sequencing. Genomic alterations — mainly amplification and mutations — in erythroblastic oncogene B (ERBB2), which is also known as human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), have emerged as distinctive oncogenic drivers in NSCLC and are considered a novel therapeutic target for treating NSCLC.
CANCER
NEWS10 ABC

REPORT: Black Americans diagnosed early for lung cancer at lower rates

The American Lung Association says its fourth annual "State of Lung Cancer" report found that New York State ranked in the top-5 states in 5-year survival, early diagnosis, and surgical treatment, but that Black Americans are the least likely to be diagnosed early. The report reveals that Black Americans in New York State are 22% less likely to be diagnosed early than white Americans in treatable lung cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onclive.com

Incorporating Mutational Panel Testing Remains Crucial in MDS

David Sallman, MD, discusses incorporating mutational testing of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome into clinical practice, and strategies that can be utilized to treat this population. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and broad-base mutational panels can improve understanding of a patient’s disease and inform treatment decisions, therefore mutational testing should be incorporated early...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Multidisciplinary Care in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I'm hearing from you, Scott, is this is a standard of care. It's something that we should be doing in all patients with bladder cancer, especially those stage IV patients. Despite that, we still haven't seen uptake in 100% of the community. It's been a challenging time to get the message out. A lot of these approvals that happen during the pandemic are happening during a time when our community oncologists are busier than ever; they’re busy following the social distancing algorithms, facing the challenges of health care worker shortages, and then an additional challenge. The additional challenge is even though we love to get tissue from a metastatic site, we can't always get tissue, even at an academic center, and access to great interventional radiologists is a potential limitation. Getting that message out to our community specialists, those who are working in the field, is important because there is an important therapy that can help patients with urothelial cancer. How do you incorporate other members of your multidisciplinary team when you're talking with the patient about mutation testing, or ordering, or following up on specimens? Is the multidisciplinary experience important to what you're doing?
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Leal on Developments Made in EGFR Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC Treatment

Ticiana Leal, MD, discusses developments made in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses developments made in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER

