ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

A few things to watch in the 2021 Iron Bowl

By Michael Casagrande
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The renewal of the SEC’s premier football rivalry is set to divide the state once again Saturday. The Iron Bowl -- Alabama at Auburn -- might have slightly less buzz entering the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Jordan-Hare Stadium but the tensions never fade. No. 3 Alabama is still...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

Will Bryan Harsin blow Auburn’s biggest lead of all?

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin fired his offensive coordinator on a Monday before two of the most important weeks on the recruiting calendar. It either presents a major problem for the Tigers or it was a great strategic move, depending on two competing perspectives. Competing perspectives are an Auburn football tradition, so this latest drama isn’t really anything new. It’s just the continuation of messy as usual.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Veteran Auburn offensive lineman plans to transfer

Auburn offensive lineman Tashawn Manning plans to enter the transfer portal and explore using his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Manning announced his intent to transfer shortly before noon Tuesday. He is the fourth Auburn player to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, joining running back Shaun Shivers, wide receiver Elijah Canion and edge defender Caleb Johnson.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
AL.com

Alabama stays at No. 3 in final weekly CFP rankings

Alabama remained at No. 3 in Tuesday’s weekly College Football Playoff rankings, the final before Sunday’s selection show. Michigan moved into the No. 2 spot occupied last week by Ohio State, but the Tide held off Cincinnati for No. 3. The Bearcats stayed at No. 4 for a second week in a row.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Why LSU swung big and hired Brian Kelly

Scott Woodward got his big name. From the moment news broke LSU fired Ed Orgeron, sources told AL.com that the LSU AD would hire a big name as his next football coach. Woodward had earned a reputation as a big-name hunter who relished hiring a coach no one thought would leave, no matter the cost. This was a man who hired Chris Petersen away from Boise State when others had tried and failed, and convinced Jimbo Fisher to leave Florida State for Texas A&M. It was why, those sources explained, Woodward was never seriously interested in then-Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, who has since left for Florida. Napier might have been the right coach for LSU -- only time will tell -- but he wasn’t a sexy enough name for Woodward and some of his key constituents who essentially gave him a blank check to go out and get a top coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Anders Carlson
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Georgia’s gut-wrenching history with Alabama isn’t weighing on Kirby Smart

From questions about previous Georgia losses to the lack of late-game adversity, Kirby Smart sounded exasperated by the end of his Sunday teleconference with reporters. His top-ranked Bulldogs have cruised through an unbeaten regular season only to find an old nemesis waiting in the same old place. Smart wasn’t buying either premise from concern over how they’d handle a close game to the way Alabama’s managed to come from behind in the last two Atlanta meetings and beat Georgia when the spotlight’s the brightest.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn’s Bobby Hoppe subject of SEC Network documentary

Former Auburn running back Bobby Hoppe will be the subject of an SEC Network documentary to air later this week. “The Trials of Bobby Hoppe” tells the story of Hoppe, a standout halfback on Auburn’s 1957 national championship who was accused of murdering a bootlegger in his hometown of Chattanooga during the previous summer, and stood trial some 30 years later. Part of the “SEC Storied” series, the one-hour film airs at 6 p.m. Central on Thursday on the SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Bowl#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Baton Rouge#Acl
AL.com

Scouts’ view: Breaking down Thompson vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A title game

Two teams familiar with playing for a championship will compete once again for the Class 7A state title at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium. Two-time defending champ Thompson (12-1) goes for its third title in a row against undefeated Central-Phenix City (13-0). It’s the third time in the last four years these two teams have met for the 7A state title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

South Alabama’s Charles Manning honored by Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama guard Charles Manning has been named the Sun Belt Conference player of the week in men’s basketball, the league office announced Tuesday. Manning, an LSU transfer, averaged 23 points in three victories for the Jaguars last week. He was named tournament MVP of the Las Vegas Classic, scoring 21 points in a victory over San Diego and a career-best 25 in the championship game vs. Hawaii.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Three observations to preview Auburn men’s hoops against UCF

Bruce Pearl spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon to preview No. 21 Auburn’s home game on Wednesday night against Central Florida. Pearl discussed several topics leading the Tigers (5-1) two-game homestand. Auburn also hosts Yale on Friday on campus. Here are a few observations on Pearl’s presser. Read More Auburn basketball:...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Auburn football prospects react to firing of Mike Bobo

Coming off a weekend many have viewed as a win for Auburn football recruiting, Monday night’s news has led to a few questions. Auburn announced the departure of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and some Tigers recruits have chimed in with their reactions on Twitter. Tigers fans can rest easy as...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Virginia Tech hires Penn State assistant Brent Pry as head coach

Virginia Tech has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as its head football coach, the school announced Tuesday. The 51-year-old Pry gets his first head-coaching job after a three-decade career that has also taken him to Western Carolina (1998-2001), Louisiana (2002-06), Memphis (2007-09), Georgia Southern (2010) and Vanderbilt (2011-13). He followed James Franklin from Vanderbilt to Penn State in 2014, and was elevated from co-defensive coordinator to defensive coordinator two years later.
BRENT, AL
AL.com

Detroit Lions part ways with Da’Shawn Hand

Detroit Lions defensive-line coach Todd Wash told reporters in May that Da’Shawn Hand “has a chance to be a special player in this league.” If that happens, the Alabama alumnus will do it with another NFL team. On Tuesday, the Lions waived Hand from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
NFL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
156K+
Followers
40K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy