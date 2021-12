Next week on The Big Leap season 1 episode 11, we’ve made it to the end of the road — the season (and possibly series) finale. Before we share any details about the story at hand, we do need to lay out some expectations. Given that Fox opted to not air additional episodes and the live+same-day ratings for the show leave a lot to be desired, we think the healthy thing to do here is to approach this episode as though it’s the end of the road. (Still, watch live and encourage your friends and family to do the same thing — there’s always hope and room for some sort of last-second surprise!)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO