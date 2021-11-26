NOPD responds to deadly crash early Black Friday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Black Friday, around 5:30 a.m. the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly car accident.
According to police, First District officers responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-10 East at exit 236B.
Upon their arrival, they found two unresponsive adult victims were discovered at the scene.
I-10 East is currently closed at Orleans Avenue.
As of 11 a.m., I-10 East Bound has been reopened.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0