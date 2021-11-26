NOPD responds to deadly crash early Black Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Black Friday, around 5:30 a.m. the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly car accident.

According to police, First District officers responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-10 East at exit 236B.

Upon their arrival, they found two unresponsive adult victims were discovered at the scene.

I-10 East is currently closed at Orleans Avenue.

As of 11 a.m., I-10 East Bound has been reopened.

