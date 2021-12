For more than 30 years, retailers have banked on the bonanza of shoppers flowing into stores as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings became afterthoughts. The so-called Black Friday shopping holiday – referring loosely to the day when retailers’ profit margins climbed out of the red and into the black on the biggest Christmas shopping day of the year – became so big that stores would offer price breaks that attracted crowds of shoppers who ran into stores at 2 a.m. to gobble up the deals.

6 DAYS AGO