ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Local retailers ready for holiday shoppers

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAeon_0d7IygrG00

Retailers throughout Hillsdale County are stocked and ready for holiday shoppers searching for unique gifts for their loved ones.

While some have reported the current national supply chain issues have slowed down delivery of inventory, they are mostly stocked and ready with a variety of merchandise to fit most needs.

At Powers Clothing in Jonesville, Jim Pope and the staff have been busy preparing this fall’s inventory for the season.

“We’re ready and we’re still getting products in,” Pope said.

Pope said the historic retail location typically sells a lot of Muck Boots, but the Carhartt brand clothing and apparel is probably one of their best sellers around the holidays.

The store’s front has been appropriately decorated for the Christmas season in preparation for a coordinated Christmas Open House event of the downtown businesses which will coordinate with the tree lighting in the park Friday, Dec. 3 when Santa comes to town.

The open house blitz will span throughout the weekend with special sales throughout Jonesville’s businesses.

Those interested in purchasing gift cards for their loved ones are in luck.

The city of Jonesville received a $9,000 grant from Consumer’s Energy for this year’s gift card program to support downtown businesses.

Those wishing to purchase gift cards to participating locations can do so beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 where a $50 gift card can be purchased for $25. Additional information on Jonesville’s gift card program can be found on the city’s website at www.jonesville.org/giftcards.aspx.

The city of Hillsdale is also participating in a gift card program for downtown businesses where purchasers can receive a $35 gift card to participating locations for $25.

Hillsdale Jewelers offers a variety of jewelry styles with affordable pricing.

Up the street, Checker Records offers a variety of music-related gifts, including some hard to find collectable vinyl and record players.

Those shopping for the outdoorsman in the family can find the perfect gift at either Litchfield Outdoors or Razorback Outdoors in Litchfield who have a variety of hunting supplies in stock and are preparing for the upcoming ice-fishing season as winter sets in.

While e-commerce and online shopping have seen major growth in recent years, many local retailers point to their loyal customer base who prefer to shop local.

“I think the locals try to support us and shop local,” Pope said. “We have to support each other to survive. It keeps the world turning locally.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

FDA advisers narrowly endorse Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Business
Hillsdale, MI
Business
City
Jonesville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Christmas, MI
County
Hillsdale County, MI
The Associated Press

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shoppers#The Locals#Powers Clothing#Carhartt#Consumer S Energy#Hillsdale Jewelers#Checker Records
CNN

How worried should we be about Omicron, the new coronavirus variant?

(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

105
Followers
37
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy