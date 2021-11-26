Local retailers ready for holiday shoppers

Retailers throughout Hillsdale County are stocked and ready for holiday shoppers searching for unique gifts for their loved ones.

While some have reported the current national supply chain issues have slowed down delivery of inventory, they are mostly stocked and ready with a variety of merchandise to fit most needs.

At Powers Clothing in Jonesville, Jim Pope and the staff have been busy preparing this fall’s inventory for the season.

“We’re ready and we’re still getting products in,” Pope said.

Pope said the historic retail location typically sells a lot of Muck Boots, but the Carhartt brand clothing and apparel is probably one of their best sellers around the holidays.

The store’s front has been appropriately decorated for the Christmas season in preparation for a coordinated Christmas Open House event of the downtown businesses which will coordinate with the tree lighting in the park Friday, Dec. 3 when Santa comes to town.

The open house blitz will span throughout the weekend with special sales throughout Jonesville’s businesses.

Those interested in purchasing gift cards for their loved ones are in luck.

The city of Jonesville received a $9,000 grant from Consumer’s Energy for this year’s gift card program to support downtown businesses.

Those wishing to purchase gift cards to participating locations can do so beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 where a $50 gift card can be purchased for $25. Additional information on Jonesville’s gift card program can be found on the city’s website at www.jonesville.org/giftcards.aspx.

The city of Hillsdale is also participating in a gift card program for downtown businesses where purchasers can receive a $35 gift card to participating locations for $25.

Hillsdale Jewelers offers a variety of jewelry styles with affordable pricing.

Up the street, Checker Records offers a variety of music-related gifts, including some hard to find collectable vinyl and record players.

Those shopping for the outdoorsman in the family can find the perfect gift at either Litchfield Outdoors or Razorback Outdoors in Litchfield who have a variety of hunting supplies in stock and are preparing for the upcoming ice-fishing season as winter sets in.

While e-commerce and online shopping have seen major growth in recent years, many local retailers point to their loyal customer base who prefer to shop local.

“I think the locals try to support us and shop local,” Pope said. “We have to support each other to survive. It keeps the world turning locally.”