Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2-1 road victory Thursday over the Anaheim Ducks, ending the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak:. -- No doubt about the game’s first star. Rookie Seth Jarvis had the winning goal -- again -- but it was Frederik Andersen’s night. Well-rested after six days off, the goalie was back in the crease at the Honda Center, where he once played so well for the Ducks. He was sharp, he was focused and he had a slew of high-quality saves among his 31 stops to stymie the Ducks, the hottest team in the league.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO