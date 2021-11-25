ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Home Interior Design Tips for a More Attractive Look

By Harrison Buckley
butterpolish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving your home’s interior design is an abstract concept, seeing as how it depends on your subjective perception of the space in question, as well as current trends that you’re trying to pursue. However, there are some trends that will make the area look more appealing and elegant, without causing too...

butterpolish.com

Comments / 0

architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
Domaine

22 Window Treatment Ideas That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Farmhouse Décor

Window treatments make an easy addition to any space, but choosing the right ones can be tough. Once you’ve figured out where the window treatments should go and what you need them to do, you have to find a set that looks genuinely great in your home. And that’s a hard thing to pull off—even when you’re drawing inspiration from one of the most popular design styles around.
intothegloss.com

Kelly Wearstler, Interior Designer

“Being around my mom’s creative spirit, going to flea markets and [antique] auctions with her, is probably part of why I loved being creative since I was small. I always wanted to make things, whether it was drawing or working with two-dimensional forms. When I got older I studied architecture and graphic design, and then did an apprenticeship with Milton Glaser. He’s an iconic graphic designer—he made the I-heart-NY logo—but also did some interior design. It was really great being exposed to his studio’s multi-disciplinary work. After that, I moved to LA and got my first project. This couple had just moved to LA and bought a house in Venice, and someone referred them to me for the design. It was a great opportunity, so I didn’t charge very much and I waited tables in order to keep it going. A year or two later I got another job, and it kept growing—eventually I hired my first assistant, and at one point I was like, ‘OK, I have to get an office.’ I was working incredibly hard, 16 to 18 hour days, and kind of figuring it out by myself. Now I have a sixty-person studio in Los Angeles.
Vogue Magazine

Soho Home Opens Its Doors in New York City—Just in Time for an Interior Design Boom

“It’ll have, well, everything,” Soho House Global President Andrew Carnie says of Soho Home’s new brick-and-mortar retail store New York City, the private club’s first in North America, and a physical symbol of their rapid foray into the interior design world. It’s a sweeping statement, but he’s not far off. The sprawling Meatpacking space has a lot of stuff. Cool stuff—chairs in custom Pierre Fray fabrics, velvet green couches, lamps with linen shades, candles that smell of leather, a produce stand by Alimentari Flaneur, and blooms by Brooklyn-based florist Future Flowers. The store’s layout is loft-like: there’s a dining area, a living room, and even a bedroom complete with wallpaper. It looks rather like a shoppable Soho House.
elitetraveler.com

A Day in the Life of Interior Designer Stephen Sills

Originally from Oklahoma, renowned interior designer Stephen Sills spends the majority of his time in New York State, moving between the city and his country home in Bedford, Westchester. However, Europe holds a special place in his heart — especially Paris and London (one of his previous projects was The Connaught Hotel) — and he gets much of his inspiration from traveling, taking particular pleasure in seeking out art and antiques.
Middletown Press

Greenwich attracts NYC design shop: Lucenti Interiors brings ‘Italian-style, elegant comfort’ to town

GREENWICH — Looking to relax la vita dolce? A new shop on East Putnam Avenue offers everything needed to decorate your space in high style. Lucenti Interiors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for its new showroom at 124 E. Putnam Ave. in central Greenwich. It is the second location for the interior design firm, which also operates on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
okstate.edu

Meet Alyssa Oates, interior design junior

Media Contact: Katie Lacey | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9247 | katie.l.lacey@okstate.edu. Alyssa Oates is an interior design junior enrolled in the 4+1 program at Oklahoma State University, where she will complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in five years. Oates is conducting research as a Wentz Research Scholar to learn...
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Southern Design with Original Flair: deGuise Interiors

Founded by Gigi Chapman in 1985, deGuise Interiors is known for bringing together the natural beauty of the South Carolina Lowcountry — its architecture, culture and local arts — with an impeccable eye for design. Growing up in historic Charleston, Gigi is the product of a family of talented artists and interior designers. She was raised with a profound appreciation for the local aesthetic, which was instilled in her by her fifth generation Charleston family.
constructforstl.org

Nicole Schupmann Joins CannonDesign as Senior Interior Designer

A remarkable interior designer, Nicole has consistently designed thoughtful, dynamic, and resilient interior spaces across the healthcare market. With most of her 23-year career focused on the design of healthcare facilities, Nicole brings a specialized perspective to our interior design group. “Nicole is a stand-out interior designer in the St....
losaltosonline.com

Interior designer recognized for work on Hiroshi restaurant

The American Society of Interior Designers recently honored Vicky Tsai with its Gold Award for commercial design for her work on Hiroshi, the Japanese restaurant in downtown Los Altos. “I think (the interior design) is both inviting and gives a luxurious feel, but it’s also not over the top; it’s...
philasun.com

Three tips to boost your home design with energy-efficient LED bulbs

If you dream about transforming your home on a budget, chances are you’ve considered new paint, area rugs or window treatments. While these updates can refresh rooms without breaking the bank, there’s a crucial and often overlooked design element that can truly transform a room — lighting. The good news...
the-saleroom.com

Decorate: Homes & Interiors Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 56. A pair of Japanese Kutani baluster vases decorated with traditional bird, fan and...
lushome.com

Original Fireplace Designs Adding Brilliance to Modern Interiors

Modern fireplaces come in various styles. A contemporary fireplace differs from a traditional mahogany structure with a hearth and a mantel. Traditional fireplaces are beautiful and functional, but many uniquely designed fireplaces add a brilliant touch to modern interiors. There are plenty of building and decorating materials to make a contemporary fireplace to enhance a specific style or design.
