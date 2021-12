Tight budget? Trying to plan for the holidays or take advantage of all the early Black Friday deals that dropped this year? One of the best ways to sort out impulse buys, and everything else, is to utilize Affirm, the buy now, pay later service offered at Walmart. With all of the shortages, shipping delays, and similar supply chain problems coming down the pipeline, we don’t blame you for not wanting to wait! We wouldn’t recommend doing so either, especially if there’s something you really want.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO