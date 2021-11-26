ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘I come, or I die’: fatalistic refugees say Channel crossing their only option

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2ElP_0d7IxCXN00

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a group of newly arrived refugees huddled together on the coast of Dover. The smugglers had not halted their trade in moving people across the Channel and, just hours after 27 people died on the perilous journey, they were back at work.

There is little evidence that the latest loss of life will deter others from making the dangerous journey. After the tragic drowning of the Kurdish family who tried to cross the Channel in October last year, two asylum seekers who survived told the Guardian that, despite being deeply traumatised, they continued trying to cross and not long after made it to the UK.

One of the two, Ali, said: “The journey took seven to eight hours and my legs did not stop shaking for the entire journey.”

Related: ‘I’ll try to get across’: people camped out in Dunkirk still hope to reach UK

Several asylum seekers who have crossed in recent weeks and months said they were fully aware of the dangers but felt they had no choice.

Previously, fewer refugees crossed from northern France in small boats because it was easier to hide in lorries. But the recent increase in security at lorry transit points in northern France has added to the numbers trying to get to the UK by sea.

Ali, 28, who fled Iran because he faced persecution for his Bahá’í faith and crossed the Channel six months ago, said: “I didn’t have any other way to do it while my life was in danger.”

He is a fluent English speaker and said he had read many articles in the UK media about drownings in the Channel. He knew the Kurdish family who drowned, as he had spent time in northern France with them. He said he was fearful of getting into the boat, but the alternative was being sent back to Iran.

“We are asylum seekers, not economic migrants. If it was safe for me in my country I would apply for a job-seeker visa and come to the UK that way, and I would not try this dangerous journey,” he said.

A 23-year-old seamstress from Afghanistan, who fled forced marriage before the Taliban took control, escaping through Herat into Iran and then to Turkey, said a relative paid smugglers to bring her through Europe to northern France, where she boarded a small boat to the UK. She said: “My relative paid the smugglers a lot of money to bring me through Europe and to put me into a small boat. Because they paid a lot the smugglers treated me good. I was one of the lucky ones. If you have money it is easier.”

She said she was afraid of crossing in the small boat but was also fearful of remaining in northern France. “I am glad I have survived until now. In Afghanistan I was not free. In the UK I am waiting but I am free,” she said.

I knew this journey would end either in drowning and death, or arriving in Britain. In both cases the misery would end

Ari, Syrian refugee

Ari, from Syria, crossed the Channel not once, but twice. He was removed to another European country under the Dublin rules, where one EU country can request permission from another to send an asylum seeker back there. Since Brexit, the UK is no longer part of this scheme.

He said there was a fatalism among desperate refugees crossing the Channel. “Either I come, or I die,’ I heard this phrase every day in Calais,” he said. “When I came to Britain I felt a strange relief inside me because I knew that this journey would end either in drowning and death, or arriving in Britain. In both cases the misery would end.”

Saam, 23, fled Iran after converting to Christianity and protesting against his government. He said the smuggler he spoke to promised that he would reach the UK by car, travelling on a ferry. He was put into a car by the smugglers, but then told to get out at the beach and forced into a dinghy at gunpoint.

He said: “The smuggler said: ‘Get in or I’ll shoot you’. I thought about my mum. She is still in Iran and she is so worried for my life. I thought that for her sake, I have to get into the boat and take this risk to try to save my life. I said to myself ‘maybe I won’t arrive, but I have to try’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMqjd_0d7IxCXN00
Police patrolling the beach in northern France pass by the wreckage of a inflatable boat used in an attempt to cross the Channel. Photograph: Marc Sanye/AFP/Getty Images

Saam arrived in the UK but is still traumatised. “I am very afraid here. I have so much stress. I have to sleep with the light on because I am frightened,” he said. “If I was safe in Iran it would be crazy to come to a different country with different culture and different laws. I am a Christian but I will be alone here at Christmas in my room. I can only talk to the walls and the spiders.”

Mohammad, 21, from Afghanistan, came to the UK in a lorry at the age of 15. He now has leave to remain in the UK and lives on the south coast, where he has seen some of the refugees arriving recently in small boats. “I understand why they are coming,” he said.

Two of his younger brothers, aged 14 and 16, arrived in the UK just weeks ago after crossing the Channel on a small boat, escaping Afghanistan before the Taliban took control. He was overjoyed they had survived, as he had not known if they were dead or alive. “I was so excited when I spoke to them and they told me they had made it to the UK,” he said. “It was a really good moment.”

Related: The Guardian view on deaths in the Channel: the tide of xenophobia | Editorial

They were not able to spend much time together before his brothers were moved to the north-west of England by the Home Office. “I have only been able to visit them once. I took them into the town and bought them some clothes and things they needed.”

He said the Home Office is disputing his brothers’ ages, saying the 14-year-old is 25 and the 16-year-old is 23. When he himself claimed asylum, the ages of his brothers at the time was part of his evidence.

“My country is very rich. There are many things in Afghanistan. My wish is that one day my country will be safe and free with no fighting and no killing. When that day comes I promise you, UK, I will leave from here.”

“Everybody who gets into a small boat knows it is not safe. If there is a problem, you are going to die and the end of the day will be the end of your life.”

Comments / 6

Mary Solomon
2d ago

Well then die it’s a easy solution we don’t want you!! Don’t even think you will make people feel sorry for you!! That won’t ever happen!!

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

Migrants are told they must earn a place in Britain. But no one should have to

How much are you worth? I don’t mean what is the sum of your financial assets. I mean, as a human, if you had to come up with some formula to determine what your value is, how would you go about it? If that is too difficult, let me rephrase the question to make it more specific. Who values you? Who knows, loves and cares for you? Who seeks your company, who would miss it, whose lives would be poorer for your absence?
U.K.
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#European Union#Turkey#Uk#Channel#Kurdish#English
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Survivor: I'm haunted by deadliest Channel crossing

It has been almost a week since Mohamed Isa Omar was pulled from the freezing waters of the Channel, one of only two people to survive the deadliest crossing on record. But as he sits in a wheelchair in a French car park, the 28-year-old is clearly still traumatised. He speaks softly, telling the BBC he is haunted by what he saw that night.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Voices: I was forced to trust people smugglers because there’s no safe route for refugees

We left in the boat around midnight. We were around 16 adults and two kids, and there wasn’t space to move. I was with four other guys I had met in Dunkirk, and the last words we said to each other before we set off were: “You know what, we have nowhere else to go. Either we make it, or we die tonight, and we end our suffering. Even if we die, it will be better than going back to Greece.”For other people, Greece means nice food, nice people and beaches. But for me, when I think about Greece, I...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Prince William hears heartbreaking stories from Afghan refugees

The Duke of Cambridge learned about the frightening experiences of Afghan refugees, as he stepped out in Leeds on Tuesday. Prince William, 39, paid a visit to the city to celebrate the welcoming, diverse, resilient communities across the region who are coming together to support those in need. At a...
U.K.
The Independent

France offers to restart migrant talks if the British get ‘serious’

France is ready to resume discussions with the UK on the migrant crisis if the British enter talks in a “serious spirit,” the country’s interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin said negotiations could restart “very quickly” if the UK ends the “double speak” and its public comments align with what is being said in private.Prime Minister Boris Johnson infuriated French president Emmanuel Macron last week when he posted a letter on Twitter calling for joint patrols on French beaches and the return to France of migrants who succeed in making the dangerous Channel crossing.Mr Macron said it was not a serious...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

EU to allow member states to detain migrants for 16 weeks in major weakening of asylum rights

Brussels is set to drastically increase the amount of time member states can detain asylum-seekers amid the border crisis with Belarus. In a major concession to the Eastern states, the European Commission will offer Poland, Lativa and Lithuania the chance to detain migrants for 16 weeks, rather than the current maximum of ten days, the Politico news website reported.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Channel crossings are an English issue, says French minister

Senior French ministers have accused the UK of operating a labour market akin to slavery and called on London to open safe routes for migrants, as the two governments continued to deflect blame for last week’s drownings in the Channel. The criticism came hours after France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

There is no ‘solution’ to Channel crossings – there is only a humane response

Politicians need an answer to every problem, even when there isn’t one. Pretending to be omniscient and omnipotent is in the job description – though the result is that public trust leaches away, since some problems don’t have politically acceptable solutions. There is no politically satisfactory answer to asylum seekers arriving in Britain when many voters feel “controlling borders” is the definition of nationhood. So impossibilism rules.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘This is no life’: Migrants in bitterly cold Dunkirk camp ask why England isn’t doing more to help

Migrants living in the bitter cold in a Dunkirk campsite have asked why the UK does not do more to help them, just days after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. Rows of tents have been pitched next to a disused railway track in Grande-Synthe in northern France, as people there told The Independent they dreamed of having a safe life in England.Some had even tried to cross the English Channel several times, but ended up back in France after their attempts failed due to issues with the boat or being stopped by police.Pleas for safe routes to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy