Driver killed after crashing into tractor trailer on I-59/20
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Calera man has died after crashing his car into a parked tractor trailer on I-59/20 Thursday morning.
Rodney Leroy Hawkins Jr., 26, of Calera, was traveling north on I-59/20 just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday when for an unknown reason left the roadway and struck a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Hawkins was the only individual in his Dodge Challenger on I-59/20 near Avenue I near the Ensley neighborhood in Birmingham.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
