Birmingham, AL

Driver killed after crashing into tractor trailer on I-59/20

By Peter Curi
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Calera man has died after crashing his car into a parked tractor trailer on I-59/20 Thursday morning.

Rodney Leroy Hawkins Jr., 26, of Calera, was traveling north on I-59/20 just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday when for an unknown reason left the roadway and struck a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Hawkins was the only individual in his Dodge Challenger on I-59/20 near Avenue I near the Ensley neighborhood in Birmingham.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Suspect arrested in murder of Birmingham man found in kitchen pantry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month. Elantra Bass, 22, was charged with the murder of Eric Henderson, 26, whose body was discovered in the kitchen pantry of an apartment on Nov. 22. BPD officers apprehended Bass at the scene […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
