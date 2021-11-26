Contest: Final Fantasy XIV Giveaway (PS4)

Being a professional game reviewer, you have to play a ton of games, and not all of them are winners. For many of them, you have a pretty good idea of what you’re getting yourself into when you decide to start playing. There are some that you’ll have high expectations for, only to be let down drastically. Most of the time it’s about navigating through a sea of mediocrity in order to find something interesting. Something that stands out from the rest in oversaturated genres. Then, every once in a great while, you’ll stumble across a rare gem that delights you. An unexpected diamond in the rough. A Short Hike from Canadian indie developer Adamgryu, is such a treasure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO