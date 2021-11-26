ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Contest: Final Fantasy XIV Giveaway (PS4)

By Annette Polis
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiliconera and Square Enix are celebrating the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker with a PS4 contest. If you aren’t already playing this MMORPG, here’s your chance to check it out for free! We have three digital copies of Final Fantasy...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
cramgaming.com

The King Of Fighters XV Gameplay Team Battle Versus 4K (beta/demo PS4)

We take a look at The King Of Fighters XV gameplay in 4K on PS4, specifically the 3 vs 3 Team Battle mode from the beta/demo which has now ended. The gameplay showcases the CPU vs CPU on level 5 (maximum) difficulty using the in-game pre-set teams and some of our own. The full game releases in February 2022 for consoles and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon Capsule Toys Show Off Tail Whip

Takara Tomy Arts will start selling capsule toys of Pokemon that look like they are using Tail Whip. Each attempt will cost 200 JPY (~$2). They will appear in capsule toy machines in Japan from December 2021. The Tail Whip series will feature five Pokemon: Pikachu, Squirtle, Alolan Vulpix, Eevee, and Yamper. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

KOF XV Ángel Trailer Lets People See Her Skills

SNK has published the 35th character trailer for The King of Fighters XV. It confirmed that the Mexican wrestler Ángel will appear in the fighting game’s launch roster. The company used the proper accent on her name for the first time in the series. While SNK has been properly pronouncing her name in the Spanish language, it used to render her name as Angel in titles before KOF XV.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xiv#Ps4#Square Enix#North American#Playstation#Mmorpg
Siliconera

Hololive and Caravan Stories Collaboration Features Houshou Marine

Aiming announced a Caravan Stories and Hololive collaboration will begin on November 30, 2021. For a limited time, Caravan Stories players can recruit Hololive member Houshou Marine to their roster of characters. Players will have until December 28, 2021 to complete special event quests and obtain Houshou Marine’s equipment. Additionally, the Hololive Houshou Marine and Caravan Stories collaboration gacha will be available until December 31, 2021. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Music Video Pays Homage to Expansions

Square Enix released the full music video for “Endwalker – Footfalls” just ahead of the release of the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker vinyl album. The music video features Masayoshi Soken, and his group The Primals, performing the song. The video is roughly three minutes long. Additionally, it has several visual nods to previous Final Fantasy XIV expansions. This includes Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Academy Manga to Release in December

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Private Academy spin-off manga will release through the Manga UP! app on December 24, 2021. Updates for Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Private Academy will release bi-weekly on Friday. AMAICHI Esora will both write and illustrate the manga, with the Final Fantasy XIV team acting as supervisors. It is unclear if the manga will be available in English as well. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
COMICS
waytoomany.games

Review – A Short Hike (PS4)

Being a professional game reviewer, you have to play a ton of games, and not all of them are winners. For many of them, you have a pretty good idea of what you’re getting yourself into when you decide to start playing. There are some that you’ll have high expectations for, only to be let down drastically. Most of the time it’s about navigating through a sea of mediocrity in order to find something interesting. Something that stands out from the rest in oversaturated genres. Then, every once in a great while, you’ll stumble across a rare gem that delights you. An unexpected diamond in the rough. A Short Hike from Canadian indie developer Adamgryu, is such a treasure.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Destructoid

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker release is locked in, Square Enix starts the countdown

The Endwalker release is imminent following a short delay. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker got delayed recently. That’s bad! But it was only delayed a few weeks. That’s good! As we gear up and clear our schedules for the December 3 early access Endwalker release, Square Enix has locked in the date, and is counting down the days on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Truck Is Advertising The Expansion in Tokyo

With Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming expansion Endwalker just around the corner, Square Enix is kicking the promotion up a notch in Japan. A dedicated truck featuring the expansion’s artwork is making the rounds in Tokyo’s districts of Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Akihabara for a week, as reported by beloved composer Masayoshi Soken.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Perfect Ten: 10 things I’m looking forward to in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

So, life comes at you fast. When I originally planned this column out, this was going to be the week of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker entering early access, which would have made this week the perfect time to go all gaga for the next expansion that would be in our hands later this week. Then the expansion got delayed two weeks, and now it’s perched here because, well, we’ve got our end-of-the-year stuff starting up right afterwards and so it’s got to go sometime.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Final Fantasy IX UE5 Fan Remake Video Released (and it Looks Awesome!)

While I have certainly enjoyed the vast majority of the Final Fantasy games, I think FFIX (Final Fantasy 9) was probably my most favourite. It is, therefore, something of a pity that for many gamers, this one largely tended to fly under the radar. This was, however, mostly due to the fact that this was initially released on the PlayStation 1, and more so, 3 months after the release of the PS2 (to which it was never ported). – In other words, it was a severe case of bad timing on Square Enix’s part.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

PSA: Here’s what to expect with Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker early access

If you’ve been through a Final Fantasy XIV expansion launch before now, you probably know what to expect ahead of the Endwalker early access period because it’s not all that different. But, you know, you can’t forget that the game has seen a big influx of players this past year, some of whom have probably never done this dance. What should they expect? Fortunately, a new post from the official site lays out exactly how the early access period will work and what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (22nd November to 28th November)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's Thanksgiving in the US this week, so the release schedule has certainly slowed down, but Farming Simulator 22 will be popular with fans of the genre and Death's Door is a highly regarded indie release. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Babylon’s Fall appears to be using armor models from Final Fantasy XIV in its most recent beta test

The third closed beta for the upcoming action RPG Babylon’s Fall from Platinum Games and Square-Enix has wrapped up, and one player has noted that the armor in the game looked familiar. Really familiar. Like “this is the armor from Final Fantasy XIV” familiar. While the armor in question appears to have been recolored and had some small details changed, it looks like the majority of the set was indeed reusing models and assets from FFXIV.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Guitar Picks Sold for Fender Collaboration

The collaboration between Fender Music and Final Fantasy XIV won’t be limited to a special guitar and an in-game emote. Eorzea-loving guitarists can now shred in the light of the crystal with a new set of Final Fantasy XIV crystal shard guitar picks [Thanks, Famitsu]. The Final Fantasy XIV guitar...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: The plot threads I hope to see addressed in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

It’s almost time. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is going to be here very shortly – just a bit less than two weeks from now, in fact – and while we’ve had to wait a bit longer than initially planned, that wait is nearly over. That means the end of the arc that we’ve been experiencing for a really long time now, and that also means we get to see a lot of longstanding story threads pay off and resolved along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Battlefield 2042 Review (PS4) – Missing the Mark

The Battlefield franchise has been notorious for its buggy launches ever since the infamous “long neck” glitch from Battlefield 3 went viral nearly a decade ago. As an outsider looking in, it’s always been entertaining to see clips of off-the-wall, crazy stuff happening in the game. Arguably, these incidents are what makes Battlefield, well, Battlefield—at least according to some members of the fan community.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Wins Two Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 wowed audiences last night, paying proper homage to some of the year’s best titles. And one game, in particular, is enjoying the spotlight just days before a massive expansion takes center stage. Yes, Final Fantasy XIV is back in the news again. For years, the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy