Police say Rochester's 76th homicide happened during random robbery attempt

Updated story (Nov. 26, 2021):

The victim in the Cummings Street homicide has been identified as 23-year old Davezhone Bratcher of Rochester.

According to Rochester Police, Bratcher was going home after a family Thanksgiving dinner around midnight. Three other family members were in the vehicle with him, including his five-year-old sister.

A suspect's vehicle blocked the victim's car on Cummings Street before at least one suspect armed with a handgun approached the victim's vehicle.

The victims attempted to flee the scene when the suspect(s) started shooting, hitting the driver (in his 30s) and Bratcher.

Despite being shot in the upper body, the driver drove to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The other two people in the vehicle were not injured.

The Rochester Police department believes the victims did not know each other and that the incident was a random robbery attempt.

***

Original story (Nov. 26, 2021,)

Rochester's 76th homicide of 2021 occurred early Friday morning after police confirmed a city resident was shot and killed on Cummings Street between Clifford Avenue and Bay Street.

Rochester police responded to 205 Cummings St. for the report of shots fired just after midnight. Two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Rochester General Hospital minutes later, and a 23-year-old victim who has not yet been identified was pronounced dead after hospital staff attempted life saving measures.

The other victim, a 31-year-old male, sustained one gunshot wound to his upper torso and is in critical condition but expected to survive.

The incident occurred amid a period of violence overnight as Rochester police responded to three separate shooting incidents between midnight and 1 am. Five people have been shot in total. According to RPD, it is not known if the incidents are related and investigations are ongoing.

More: Emergency order allows RPD to shutter problem businesses where shootings have occurred

More: Hunter fatally shot during Thanksgiving Day outing in the Finger Lakes

The 76 slayings this year are the most the city has seen in recent history. In 1993, 70 people were killed within Rochester.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting a investigation into the Cummings Street homicide and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Contact Robert Bell at: rlbell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @byrobbell & Instagram: @ byrobbell

This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Police say Rochester's 76th homicide happened during random robbery attempt