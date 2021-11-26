ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How to talk money with your parents this holiday

By Liz Weston
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIcJV_0d7IwLA100
FILE - This April 2017, file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. (NerdWallet via AP, File)

Holiday gatherings may present an opportunity to talk to your parents about important money issues, such as estate planning or long-term care. The need to discuss this stuff may feel particularly acute if you don’t see your folks often or these are the first holidays you’ll be together since the pandemic started.

Tread carefully, though, because these discussions can easily go wrong. Diligent preparation, the right approach and a respectful attitude can help your family tackle potentially uncomfortable subjects without ruining the holiday, advises Amy Goyer, AARP’s national family and caregiving expert.

Ideally, families would talk “early and often” about issues related to aging, she says. The more remote or theoretical the topic, the easier it can be to discuss. For example, talking about how to pay for assisted living or a home health aide may be less fraught when the need is hypothetical than when your parent has just fallen down the stairs or is in the hospital.

“Finances are hard to talk about, much less in some kind of a crisis,” Goyer says.

Most U.S. adults say there are obstacles when it comes to discussing important financial topics with family, according to a study published in October from financial services firm Edward Jones in partnership with Age Wave and Harris Poll. The top issues include: avoiding family conflicts (22 percent), trying to avoid burdening family members with their finances (20 percent) and being too uncomfortable to discuss these topics (18 percent).

If you want to talk to your parents about money, consider the following steps.

First, adjust your attitude

Goyer bristles when people talk about having to “parent their parents” because the phrase sounds disrespectful to her. Having a superior or condescending attitude toward your parents, or trying to tell them what they should do, will just make the conversation harder, she says.

“Even though your role changes, you are still their child, and therefore they deserve your respect,” Goyer says.

Instead, research some options in advance so you can present choices to your parents rather than issuing orders. If they don’t have long-term care insurance, for example, they might be able to sell investments or tap their home equity to pay for a nursing home stay. If they don’t have an advanced directive or other estate planning documents, you could offer to help them use estate planning software or find them an estate planning attorney. If bills aren’t being paid, you can offer to set up autopayments, take over bill paying or find a daily money manager who will do it for a fee.

“The point is for them to get what they want — that their wishes will be adhered to,” Goyer says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz7DX_0d7IwLA100

Focus on feelings

How you broach the topic will depend on your family dynamics. An indirect approach would be to mention that you read an article on the topic or saw something on TV about it, or that you’re doing similar planning for yourself.

“For some people, an indirect approach is more effective,” Goyer says. “For other people, they’re going to see right through you and be angry that you’re indirect.”

Take the approach you think will work best with your parents. However you bring it up, pivot quickly to asking for your parents’ perspective. It’s important to listen more than you talk, especially at the beginning.

“Ask them how they’re feeling about the finances, or the housework or the driving or whatever it is,” Goyer says. “Do they ever feel uncomfortable? Do they ever feel unsafe?”

She says you could pose it as a question, such as: “Do you ever feel like you might like to have a little bit of help to do that?”

Ask follow-up questions and consider paraphrasing what you’re hearing to show that you’re actively listening (using phrases like “What I’m hearing you saying is … “). People who feel heard are less likely to be defensive and more likely to listen to what you have to say, Goyer says.

If your parents aren’t troubled by a situation, but you are, Goyer recommends using “I” statements.

“Never start anything with, ‘You need to,’ ” Goyer says. “Instead, say, ‘I’m concerned about’ or ‘I want to help you.’ Your role is to provide support for them.”

Prepare to abandon ship

That support includes staying calm if your parents get angry, fearful or sad. Your folks may be embarrassed about their financial situation, worried about the future or resistant to the idea of needing help. Acknowledge those feelings, even if you don’t agree with their viewpoint, Goyer says.

“If they are feeling insecure, or they’re feeling angry at the thought of a change — are scared at the thought of a change — validate those feelings,” Goyer says. “Change is hard.”

But be prepared to drop the subject, at least for the time being, if tensions remain high.

“For some people, (discussing money) is fine, but for others, it’s going to ruin the holiday,” Goyer says. “Maybe the holiday is when we observe, and we make a plan to talk later about it.”

The Harris Poll survey on behalf of Edward Jones and Age Wave was conducted Aug. 12-16 among 2,020 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. Results were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population.

This article is meant to provide background information and should not be considered legal guidance.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida librarian killed by motorcyclist after starting fight, police say

ORANGE CITY — A pregnant librarian was killed in a road rage incident after she instigated a fight with a motorcyclist, police said. Orange City police said 35-year-old Sara Morales was shot outside her home following an argument with another motorist. Police said Morales intentionally hit the motorcycle Saturday and then fled the scene. Authorities said the motorcyclist and a witness followed her, trying to get her to stop.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Man arrested in Clearwater homicide, police say

CLEARWATER — A 20-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Clearwater left a man dead Saturday. Clearwater Police have arrested Amani Jackson on a first-degree murder charge Sunday, after police announced they were looking for him the day before. Police responded to a call about a shooting...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

4 arrested in downtown Tampa after firing at officers, police say

TAMPA — Four people were arrested late Tuesday night after they fled a shooting and fired at plainclothes officers, Tampa police said. The initial shooting took place in East Tampa near the intersection of N 27th Street and E 19th Avenue, police said. Two plainclothes officers responded to the shooting in an unmarked patrol vehicle and saw four people speeding away. A pursuit ensued.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Wave And Harris Poll
Huron Daily Tribune

Savvy Senior: How to help your overmedicated parent

My 75-year-old mother is currently taking 16 different prescription and OTC medications and I’m worried she’s taking way too many drugs. Can you suggest any resources that can help us?. Worried Daughter. Dear Worried,. Unfortunately, millions of older Americans are taking way too many medications today, which raises their risk...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lifehacker

How to Convince Your Stubborn Parents to Stop Eating so Much Junk

Talking to a friend about health can be hard enough, but talking your parents about any kind of change can feel borderline impossible. Combine these two endeavors, and it can feel like you’re on a fool’s errand. One of my close friends recently embarked on that very battle in a...
RELATIONSHIPS
kmvt

How to talk to your family about mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we are gathering together for the holiday season, families are now having more time to have conversations about mental health, and this may be a good time to open up to your family about it. One person struggling from mental health problems for over...
TWIN FALLS, ID
MLive

Can I collect Social Security from my first husband?

Q. I was married 25 years when my husband passed and I was only 46, which I knew I was too young to collect Social Security from my husband since we didn’t have children, but step-children. So when I turned 60 they said I couldn’t get benefits from my late husband because I got remarried. Is that right?
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
AARP
quickanddirtytips.com

How to Cope When Your Child Has a Favorite Parent

Do you get pushed away by your child in favor of the other parent? Or maybe you can never get a moment to yourself because your child always wants you? This week, Dr. Nanika Coor offers tips for what to do when your child has an extreme preference for one parent.
KIDS
kiss951.com

How To Make A Positive Impression When Meeting Your Partner’s Parents

There are few things more terrifying than meeting your partner’s parents for the first time. It’s hard to keep your mind from going down that rabbit hole of everything that could go wrong. Here are some tips from Mind Body Green to help you make the most positive impression so that it doesn’t go wrong:
RELATIONSHIPS
wtmj.com

How to talk to your kids about tragedy

The tragedy out of Waukesha has been hard to process for many adults. But parents also have to figure out how to talk about the incident with the children. Calie Herbst of MKEwithKids.com has created a guide to help: How to Talk to Your Kids About Shootings & Senseless Violence.
WAUKESHA, WI
moneytalksnews.com

How to Organize Your Finances, Step by Step

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. The average American should expect to live about 79 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re lucky, you’re going to spend about one-third of that time sleeping. With...
PERSONAL FINANCE
securityboulevard.com

Ask Chloé: How to Get Your Talk Accepted

Welcome to the Ask Chloé column on Security Boulevard! Each week, Chloé provides answers to readers’ questions to help guide them as they navigate the technology industry. This week, Chloé offers advice on getting a talk accepted at an InfoSec conference. Dear Chloé,. I’ve been trying to get my talk...
JOBS
Kenosha News.com

How to Make Even More Money From Your Side Hustle

If you're one of the millions of Americans working a side gig, it's important that you're as strategic as possible about how you spend your time and what you do with the dollars you earn from it. Following these four tips can help you to supercharge your side-hustle earnings so you can earn more from your extra job than you may have imagined possible.
ECONOMY
KCEN

Money Talks: Should you pay extra on your mortgage?

TEMPLE, Texas — More than 62 percent of homeowners have a mortgage on their homes, meaning they don't own their home outright. Of course, the goal is to have that home paid off someday! So today's money talk, we discuss if homeowners should pay extra on mortgage payments to try and make that a reality more quickly?
TEMPLE, TX
InvestorPlace

How to Talk to Your Family About Crypto This Thanksgiving

We have a rule at my house. When visiting my wife’s family for the holidays, I can’t bring up politics or the markets. My wife made the rule, so I kind of have to follow it. But, like the SEC regulators, she hasn’t updated those rules in a few years,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YourCentralValley.com

How to buy tech for your parents and grandparents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to buy the best tech for your parents and grandparents There’s comfort in routine. It’s not that your parents and grandparents can’t figure out new tech. It’s usually more of a case that they don’t think there is a need for it. Since need drives […]
ELECTRONICS
bigblueunbiased.com

IRS Sends $1800 Stimulus Check During Holiday Season! Check Out Here!

The IRS’s second influx of stimulus payments, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will affect the previous six parts. In 2021, it will be the final batch of Child Tax Credit stimulus obligations. Since July, the federal government has started distributing them on a monthly basis, totaling billions...
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy