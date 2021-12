I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree. I just want this for my own. More than you could ever know. Make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is this Mariah Carey x Milk Bar cake. Ah, yes, ’tis the season for Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit to play on an infinite loop. And to kick off the festivities, the diva has partnered with a star of the pastry world, Christina Tosi, for a limited-edition cake that drops on Cyber Monday. The cake was...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO