ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Are Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors making early case to meet in Western finals?

By Duane Rankin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S18ZJ_0d7IvAPp00

The first Warriors-Suns matchup is less than week away, but that Nov. 30 game in Phoenix could very well be an early preview of this season’s Western Conference finals.

The Lakers are expected to have a say in that despite playing .500 ball so far.

The Jazz certainly are in the conversation.

The Nuggets will be better once Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. return, while the Clippers will squeak into the postseason and be the toughest seventh or eighth seed ever if they can get Kawhi Leonard back for the playoffs.

The Mavericks and Blazers have a puncher’s chance with Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard, respectively, but all those teams aren’t the Warriors or Suns right now.

The NBA's top two teams are winning with defense first.

The Warriors (16-2) are first in defensive rating while the Suns (15-3) are third. They each have a primary defender who can guard multiple positions — Draymond Green for Golden State, Mikal Bridges for Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZWPA_0d7IvAPp00
Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) during a Suns win earlier this season. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

They both have depth, are top 10 in 3-point shooting percentage, have a clear and defined identity and are well-coached.

The major difference right now is the Warriors have Stephen Curry, who is a leading MVP candidate.

Chris Paul is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Devin Booker is a rising superstar, but Curry is one of the game’s top five players who draws so much attention.

You must defend him right inside halfcourt or he’ll pull up from arena logos and knock it down.

Bridges will draw the initial assignment on Curry.

His length, athleticism and ability to move laterally is a problem, but Golden State will force switches to give Curry more favorable matchups.

Paul isn’t backing down from any challenge. Neither is Booker, but Golden State will take those matchups with Curry than Bridges guarding him any day.

On the other end, Deandre Ayton will be a problem if he’s active on the offensive boards. The Warriors don’t have anyone who can handle him in that area, but Draymond Green is all about that life.

He’ll most definitely take on that challenge and try to get in Ayton’s head with physicality and friendly conversation.

Before the shot goes up, Phoenix forces team to either take away the roll to the rim or the 3.

What that does is give Booker and Paul liberty to go to work from midrange.

The key to that is can those two make enough twos to offset the number of 3s Golden State will hit, but the Warriors have multiple perimeter guys who will fight over screens and do all they can to contest those midrange attempts.

Curious to see how the Warriors look when Klay Thompson and James Wiseman return. If Thompson is at least 80% of the player he was before the injuries, and that’s asking a lot, Golden State will be almost un-guardable.

Imagine doubling Curry and leaving Thompson open?

That’s championship Warriors basketball.

Wiseman will give the Warriors the size and athleticism they lack, but how good he is at this level remains an unknown. Talent is there, but is he a difference maker?

Frank Kaminsky is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in the same right knee that had a patella stress fracture, keeping him out for months in the 2019-20 season. He’s a third big, but an important one who showed he can get it done when Ayton missed six games with a leg injury this season.

INSIDE TRADE: An inside look at how the Wizards came out on top of trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Lakers

MAJOR BET: Miles Bridges bet on himself after refusing Hornets' contract offer. He could emerge much richer

Still, the Suns have their core back from the team that reached last season’s NBA Finals with the addition of JaVale McGee, who won two championships with Golden State, and Landry Shamet.

Those two are not only big parts of the second unit, but are playing key minutes with the starters, too.

By the time Golden State and Phoenix meet a third time in Phoenix on Christmas Day, they may very well have further separated themselves from the pack in the West.

By season’s end, the Warriors and Suns might be 1-2 going into the conference playoffs unless the Lakers find themselves and play up their big names.

But by next week, the anticipation for this matchup should lead to a sellout crowd even if the game is on a Tuesday at 8 p.m. on TNT.

If not, shame on Suns fans.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors making early case to meet in Western finals?

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Damian Lillard
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors Suns#Lakers#Jazz#Nuggets#Clippers#Mavericks#Blazers#Usa Today Sports#Mvp
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball On 1-On-1 vs. Michael Jordan: "There's No Way He Can Beat Me 1-On-1. I Don't Care If You're George Washington Or Jesus, You Can't Beat Me 1-On-1."

LaVar Ball is known as a very outspoken person, who generally is willing to express his opinions no matter how controversial. We've seen him talk up the basketball abilities of both his sons in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. His claims on a lot of subjects are generally viewed as outlandish by NBA fans.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Chef Stephen Curry cooks brother Seth Curry with insane three during Warriors vs 76ers matchup

There are no doubts in stating that both Stephen Curry and brother Seth Curry are two phenomenal shooters in the modern-day NBA but the former has fetched a far superior name for himself leading the Golden State season after season. Moreover, these two can be regarded as one of the most iconic duos in the league, giving fans a great brother-matchup during Warriors vs 76ers showdown.
NBA
Santa Clarita Radio

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Should Ask To Be Traded After Being “Betrayed” By Kyrie Irving

Popular and controversial ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has urged Kevin Durant to seek out a trade with claims he has been betrayed by Kyrie Irving. Irving hasn’t been active this season as he’s opted not to get vaccinated and Smith has been pretty vocal over the issue these last few weeks. Vaccination is, of course, a personal choice yet the ESPN personality says Kyrie owes it to Durant as the former was the one who got KD to join the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Steph Curry's Angry Reaction To Not Getting A Foul From The Referee: "When He Knows He's Right, The Competitor In Him Comes Out And He'll Kind Of Lose His Mind A Little But."

Steph Curry had a spectacular performance against the LA Clippers. In yet another win to bump the Warriors' record to 18-2, Curry put on a show against the Clippers, scoring 33 points, and making 7 threes. But a big talking point from the game was Curry receiving a technical foul, and his angry reaction to that.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

305K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy