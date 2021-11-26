ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top toys kids want this Black Friday and whether you’ll be able to find them

By Kevin Torres
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — If they haven’t left already, you better bet Colorado parents are gearing up for what could be a mad dash to the retailers for Black Friday sales.

Given supply-chain shortages and low inventory, many moms and dads are trying to make sure they lock down the gifts on their kids’ Christmas lists this year.

Without a doubt, things will be chaotic. After all, there are so many popular toys and games kids are requesting this year.

With big sales going on during Black Friday, the items that are available might not last.

According to the NDP group, 86% of people plan to spend an average of $785 on holiday gifts.

No surprise — some of the biggest requests are for the Playstation 5, The new Nintendo Switch OLED system and the Xbox One.

These are items experts say you should grab and purchase immediately if you can find them on store shelves or online.

Thing is, if you can lock down one of these consoles, buying games will be easy — given how most systems allow you to download purchases these days.

“Video game consoles — you can’t go wrong for teens. This year, Nintendo came out with the Nintendo Switch — the OLED system — and of course, the popular games to go with it. So that’s going to be popular for kids this year and what’s great is you can give [games] virtually — so with all the supply chain issues going on that’s a really good home run gift to give kids,” said Madeline Buckley, senior editor at the Toy Insider .

In terms of which gifts kids are requesting most this year, Toy Insider found these are the top three:

BLUEY CARAVAN (MOOSE TOYS)
Bluey and family are heading on a road trip to the great outdoors in the Bluey Caravan, the coolest RV on the road.

  • Ages: 3+
  • MSRP: $29.99
  • Available: Major Retailers
RAINBOW HIGH WINTER BREAK FASHION DOLLS (MGA ENTERTAINMENT)
Rainbow High is a modern fashion doll brand that sparks imagination and encourages creativity. With Grit, Love, Action and Moxie (G.L.A.M), the students of Rainbow High combine their unique creative skills and work together to achieve their unlimited dreams today.

  • Ages: 6+
  • MSRP: $36.99
  • Available: Target, Amazon, Walmart
BATMAN BAT-TECH TRANSFORMING BATCAVE PLAYSET (SPIN MASTER)
Kids can take their Batman missions to the next level with the Bat-Tech Batcave Playset.

  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $99.99
  • Available: Major Retailers
#Moose Toys#Black Friday Sales#Fashion Doll#Kdvr#Ndp#The Nintendo Switch#The Toy Insider#Mga Entertainment
