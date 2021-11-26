ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Van Lathan Trolls Kanye West With Pete Davidson Photo

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Kid Cudi's birthday dinner in 2019, the rapper went to a restaurant with an eclectic group of guys, including Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Pete Davidson. At the end of the night, Davidson allegedly picked up the tab for everyone, and he later complained that the dinner...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 18

Dominique Williams
4d ago

Perfect joke! Just know there is always someone who will appreciate what you have more than you do🤣.

Reply(1)
8
