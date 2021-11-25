ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Valley Mall to reward early Black Friday shoppers with gift bags

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – While Black Friday shopping isn’t quite as intense as it was in the days of Tickle Me Elmo and Furbies, it’s still an economic force to be reckoned with.

And after a more subdued holiday season last year, stores are stocked up and ready to bargain with those 4 a.m. shoppers.

The Ohio Valley Mall knows about the pent-up pandemic demand—so they’re sweetening the deal for those who come in early tomorrow.

The first 250 shoppers 18 and older at the main entrance will be treated to a swag bag with coupons, chocolate bars and even some mall gift cards.

The mall staff says the magic of tinsel, ornaments and silver bells is already in the air.

And the traffic has really been up, people are starting earlier, many people have already started decorating, and people are ready to start the holidays.

Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

The early deal hunters at the mall I spoke to were ready to simply have a wonderful Christmastime.

The mall doors will be swung open at 6 a.m. Friday.

One word of caution—the lines may be a little longer since many stores have capacity limits, so bring your patience along with your wallet.

