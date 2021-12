Ah, After Earth. Will Smith was looking to make an action vehicle with his son Jaden and this “classic” was born. This 2013 sci-fi “epic” sees the father and son duo land on Earth to find un expected horrors roaming around the planet that they abandoned centuries ago. This M. Night Shyamalan vehicle crash landed on May 31, 2013 and was burned by critics upon release, with the film receiving an abysmal rotten tomatoes score of 11%. More importantly, the film flopped at the box office, making $243.8 million based off of $130 million production budget. The film lost the studio nearly $30 million and Will Smith has gone on record to state that After Earth was his most painful failure of his career. So, what happened? The ingredients for a great film were there; however, After Earth’s failure continued the downfall of M. Night Shyamalan’s career. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind this big box office failure.

