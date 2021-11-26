ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Sony Alpha photographer Albert Dros offers $30 discount on his famous Full Editing Course for Landscape photographers

sonyalpharumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe superb tutorial from Albert Dros (Click here) is available with a $30 discount using the code “BLACKFRIDAY21” at...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Photographer Ray Barbee Unites Vault by Vans and Leica Camera for Limited-Edition Collection

Three iconic partners– Vans, photographer Ray Barbee and Leica– are teaming up to introduce a collaborative capsule and a limited-edition camera. Inspired by Barbee’s path as a skateboarder-turned-artist, Vault by Vans is applying the Vans pro athlete’s lens to its footwear and apparel. Titled the “Capturing the Journey” collection, the pieces communicate the core messages that drive Barbee’s creative practice and passion for his craft. To help cultivate this sense of creativity in others, the three partners are also created a limited-edition Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee. The camera is covered in Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern and plate of the camera includes Barbee’s signature.
LIFESTYLE
sonyalpharumors.com

Amazon listed all Sony, Sigma, Zeiss Black Friday deals

Amazon now listed all camera Black Friday deals on this page (Click here). 25% off an additional 15% off with the checkout code “RUMOR” on all TOPAZ products (Click here):. You save up to 50% on all DxO products (Click here).. Capture One is offering a 20% discount on annual...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha#Lightroom Masking Panel
petapixel.com

The Best Gifts for Photographers in 2021

Need to buy a gift for a photographer in your life but have no idea what to look for? We have scoured the world of photography to put together this list of best gifts for photographers in 2021. The gifts below cover a wide range of budgets and are ordered...
PHOTOGRAPHY
alphauniverse.com

Pro Tips To Photographing Dogs In Action

Dutch photographer Chris Van Riel (@vanrielchris) started a series photographing the dog-disc sport, and we can’t get enough of the resulting action-packed images. We connected with Van Riel to learn more about his process for photographing these canines in action. Keep reading for his step-by-step guide to getting crisp and professional action shots of our four-legged friends fetching flying discs.
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

2021 Black Friday Deals for Photographers

Black Friday sales are here and we want to keep you up to date on some of the best photography deals available. These savings are only available for a very limited timeframe, so if there's something that piques your interest, make sure to act on it now!. Picfair. Picfair, the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digitalcameraworld.com

Photographer wins Red Bull Illume 2021 prize skiing inside his apartment!

The Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 photography contest week-long unveilings continue. Dedicated to adventure and action sports, the imagery contest showcases the most creative and captivating images around, celebrating the passion, lifestyle and culture behind the photographers that shoot them. Last night, two more winners were announced for the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
sonyalpharumors.com

Tamron 35-150mm FE review by ThePhoBlographer: “this single lens is almost convincing me to sell my Sony lenses”

Tamron 35-150mm f/2.0-2.8 FE lens at BHphoto. Amazon. Adorama. Fotokoch DE. Foto Erhardt DE. Wex UK. Park UK. ThePhoBlographer tested the Tamron 35-150mm FE lens:. Tamron absolutely deserves the Editor’s Choice award. The Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD is just an obvious choice here all around. The autofocus is fantastic, and that’s thanks to the fact that Sony owns part of Tamron. The image quality is unique enough while still also being more than satisfactory. There’s solid weather sealing, and Tamron even did the brave thing of putting a USB port on the lens. It feels good in the hands. It’s built solidly. It starts at f2 and ends at f2.8. But most importantly, it’s actually got a bunch of useful focal lengths. I can go from shooting a party or event to doing headshots with a single lens. I’ll get the best performance from it if I use a flash, and the exposure will be just as consistent. And honestly, I expect more professional photographers and passionate photographers to do just that. (TTL flash will win the day here; throw your L.E.D. lights away because they won’t do you justice.)
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Firmware update for the SEL24F14GM lens

Get the new firmware update here: sony.co.uk/electronics/support/lenses-e-mount-lenses/sel24f14gm/downloads. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New Cyber Monday deals 60% off on the entire Topaz bundle!

Now Black Friday deals merged into Cyber deals on those special pages at Amazon, BHphoto, Adorama and eBay. Some special mentions:. 60% off on the entire Topaz bundle (Click here). Samyang 85mm FE lens at Amazon, BHphoto and Adorama. Save $150 on the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 at BHphoto (Click here).
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy