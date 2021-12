As apparel brands and manufacturers strive to meet industry sustainability standards, they can’t lose sight of the advances currently being made in the recycling process, and how to take advantage of them. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with 28 apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. For the second topic, panelists discussed the pros and cons of creating recycled fibers using mechanical versus chemical methods and what is needed to make garment recycling a commercial reality. In mechanical recycling, the input can include materials from outside the textile industry such as PET water bottles in the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO