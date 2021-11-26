The Daily Money: Black Friday is here, plus stores are hiring more teenagers

Good morning, Daily Money readers. It's Brett Molina ready to guide you toward the weekend with the latest news in Money and Tech.

Of course, it's Friday. But not just any Friday. It's Black Friday, the ultimate workout for your fingers (those buy buttons won't click themselves) and your bank accounts.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: Does it feel like the employees at retailers look even younger than normal? Persistent work shortages have pushed employers and retailers to hire more teenagers to fill the gaps . That's great news for teens because it helps them learn skills and experience in the workforce, economists say. However, experts worry the trend might lure them away from postsecondary education.

1. Not even Santa can escape inflation. And we though the Grinch was the worst. Factors including rising toy prices, fewer donations, and shortages could mean fewer toys for kids this holiday .

2. You're going to pay more for Uber and Lyft, too. Here are some tips for keeping those ride-hailing costs down.

3. Your smartwatch as a first responder? Updates including abilities to measure blood pressure and glucose could serve as the equivalent of a check engine light for our bodies .

4. Don't forget Small Business Saturday. Here's how to shop small online , and while using your phone.

