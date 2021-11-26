Adam Anderson stakes claim in Pinellas House district Sprowls will leave

Adam Anderson of Palm Harbor is the only Republican to file so far in northwestern Pinellas County’s state House District 65, which term-limited House Speaker Chris Sprowls will vacate next year. [ Courtesy of Adam Anderson ]

Financial planner Adam Anderson of Palm Harbor appears headed for a fait accompli in northwestern Pinellas County’s state House District 65, which term-limited House Speaker Chris Sprowls will vacate next year.

Anderson, the only Republican to file in the race so far, has built a big early campaign fund and announced endorsements from the entire Pinellas Republican legislative delegation including Sprowls, plus Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and others.

That makes it clear he’s the favored candidate of GOP legislative leadership, which likely will ward off potential primary challengers.

In the strongly Republican-leaning district, the Republican nominee will be a heavy favorite. Anderson’s only Democratic opponent so far, Kelly Lynn Johnson, filed a year ago but had raised only $294 by Oct. 31.

Anderson raised $138,875 through October after filing in June, a total boosted by scores of contributions from lobbyists and PACs, who tend to follow the wishes of legislative leaders. Most of his contributions were for the legal maximum $1,000.

Anderson, 39, grew up in New Jersey but had family ties to the St. Petersburg area, and came to St. Petersburg to attend Admiral Farragut Academy and then Florida State University.

After starting a family and a financial planning company in New Jersey, then opening an office in Tampa, the family settled permanently in Pinellas a year ago.

He and his wife have two daughters but lost a younger son to Tay-Sachs disease two years ago. In his name, they started the AJ Anderson Foundation to combat the rare, fatal genetic disorder that usually strikes children.

Anderson calls himself a conservative businessman and said he’s running to bring more businesses to the state and support the Republican stance against requirements for anti-Covid vaccination and mask-wearing.

“Above all I want to keep Florida the freest state in the country” and “protect individual liberties,” he said.

He also said it’s critical to protect water quality but said he doesn’t know enough yet to recommend specific steps.

Asked about the apparent campaign strategy of fending off potential primary challengers, he said, “We’ve been working hard to do that from day one” through fundraising and key endorsements.

He said he now plans to shift to more grassroots-style campaigning and fundraising.

