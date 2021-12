Buzz Reads is a column about books by reviewer Cindy Burnett. Each month, Cindy recommends five recently released titles. Christmas in Peachtree Bluff by Kristy Woodson Harvey – With Christmas in Peachtree Bluff, Harvey returns to her beloved fictional town of Peachtree Bluff for a holiday extravaganza with the Murphy family. When the oldest Murphy sister, Caroline, announces that she and her husband are divorcing, her 15-year-old daughter Vivi does not take the news well, so Caroline leaves her with her mother and father in Peachtree Bluff for the holidays to give them all a break from each other. When a hundred-year storm heads towards Peachtree Bluff and Vivi’s foolhardy behavior strands them in the town with no provisions, the Murphy sisters must set out on a rescue mission.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO