Antonio Conte registered a first Premier League win in charge of Tottenham as they came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1, but will have been left in no doubt just how big a job he has on his hands.Conte, who oversaw two games before the international break, watched his new side booed off at half-time after falling behind to Dan James’ strike.But a much-improved second-half performance saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon earn the three points and end a three-game winless run.Hojbjerg’s strike was Tottenham’s first in the Premier League since Son Heung-min scored at Newcastle in early...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO