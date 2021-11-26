To Be or Not to Be Supplied

CHICAGO (CBS) — An explosion at the Cleveland Cliffs steel plant in Burns Harbor send multiple fire departments from Northwest Indiana to the scene, according to Portage police. Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Cleveland Cliffs. (CBS) The explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. and there are no reports of injuries. A spokesman for Cleveland Cliffs said there was no explosion, but some fires broke out in a slag pit. The spokesman did say there was a loud boom at the facility, however. The Burns Harbor plant is Cleveland-Cliffs’ second-largest U.S. facility The plant operates two blast furnaces and can produce nearly 5 million net tons of raw steel annually, according to the company website. Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Cleveland Cliffs. (CBS) Principal products made at this location are hot-rolled, cold-rolled and hot-dip galvanized products. The facility has about 3,200 employees and covers about 2,000 acres near Lake Michigan, east of Portage, on U.S. 12. Developing,

