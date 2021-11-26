ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What Can Ancient Cities Teach Us About Surviving Climate Change?

By Michael E. Smith
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAztec Tenochtitlan began as a damp town in the middle of a swamp, but it managed to thrive across conquests, epidemics, droughts and floods to become one of the largest cities in the world today—Mexico City. When taking students to see the Aztec ruins next to the Zocalo, I used to...

slate.com

Comments / 2

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Paul Krugman: What Europe can teach us about jobs

Americans have a hard time learning from foreign experience. Our size and the role of English as an international language (which reduces our incentive to learn other tongues) conspire to make us oblivious to alternative ways of living and the possibilities of change. Our insularity may be especially damaging when...
ECONOMY
PLANetizen

Climate Change Law: A Primer for Cities

The Sabin Center for Climate Change Law's Amy E. Turner and Michael Burger provide a legal framework for cities wanting to take action on climate change goals in their local jurisdictions. The document "is meant to highlight potential issues and offer a range of paths forward that cities may consider in pursuing their municipal carbon reduction goals."
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

Krugman: What Europe can teach us about jobs

Americans have a hard time learning from foreign experience. Our size and the role of English as an international language (which reduces our incentive to learn other tongues) conspire to make us oblivious to alternative ways of living and the possibilities of change. Our insularity may be especially damaging when...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Urban Area#Shrinking Cities#Aztec
Time

What a Giant Map of the World's Fungal Networks Can Tell Us About Climate Change

BERLIN — Scientists from the United States and Europe announced plans Tuesday to create the biggest map of underground fungal networks, arguing they are an important but overlooked piece in the puzzle of how to tackle climate change. By working with local communities around the world the researchers said they...
SCIENCE
Fortune

What an autonomous ship named Mayflower can teach us about building better A.I.

As an American living in England, it is sometimes hard to get into the Thanksgiving spirit. After all, the fourth Thursday in November is just another working day here in the U.K. Although turkey and cranberries are a staple at British Christmas dinners, they aren’t yet easy to find in the supermarkets a month out from that holiday. And pumpkin pie? Forget about it.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Slate

Can Democrats Fix “the Most Broken Business in America”?

Bloomberg Businessweek columnist Claire Suddath always knew that child care is a fraught marketplace in the United States—but with her daughter, she’s gotten an up-close look at the way the pandemic stretched and warped the child care business. For instance, Suddath would read that a third of all day care providers are considering quitting, and then she’d go get her kid from child care only to hear that her daughter’s “favorite caregiver” was quitting. Why? “It’s not because she didn’t not want to care for kids, but she got pregnant herself and is going to have all of these other costs,” Suddath told me. “The pandemic made everything for parents and child care businesses so immeasurably worse.” She wrote a report for Bloomberg, “How Child Care Became the Most Broken Business in America,” to figure out why day cares may not be letting parents in the doors these days—and whether there could be a way to fix it, through the Democrats’ Build Back Better Plan. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Suddath about her report, the current state of child care in the U.S., and whether President Joe Biden’s proposed legislative fixes go far enough. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Mexico City
Slate

The Perfect Places to Install a Bunch of Solar Panels

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fly into Orlando, Florida, and you may notice a 22-acre solar power array in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head in a field just west of Disney World. Nearby, Disney also has a 270-acre solar farm of conventional design on former orchard and forest land. Park your car in any of Disney’s 32,000 parking spaces, on the other hand, and you won’t see a canopy overhead generating solar power (or providing shade)—not even if you snag one of the preferred spaces for which visitors pay up to $50 a day.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy