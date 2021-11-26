What Can Ancient Cities Teach Us About Surviving Climate Change?

Bloomberg Businessweek columnist Claire Suddath always knew that child care is a fraught marketplace in the United States—but with her daughter, she’s gotten an up-close look at the way the pandemic stretched and warped the child care business. For instance, Suddath would read that a third of all day care providers are considering quitting, and then she’d go get her kid from child care only to hear that her daughter’s “favorite caregiver” was quitting. Why? “It’s not because she didn’t not want to care for kids, but she got pregnant herself and is going to have all of these other costs,” Suddath told me. “The pandemic made everything for parents and child care businesses so immeasurably worse.” She wrote a report for Bloomberg, “How Child Care Became the Most Broken Business in America,” to figure out why day cares may not be letting parents in the doors these days—and whether there could be a way to fix it, through the Democrats’ Build Back Better Plan. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Suddath about her report, the current state of child care in the U.S., and whether President Joe Biden’s proposed legislative fixes go far enough. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

