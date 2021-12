Marvel’s new Hulk series begins this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the first issue here…. MAD SCIENTIST, PART 1 OF 6 – IMMORTAL NO LONGER! A BRAND-NEW CREATIVE TEAM DELIVERS A NEW, COLOSSAL-SIZED ERA! The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody—including the Avengers—is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK!

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO