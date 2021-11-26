New Chamber member

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Editorial
Cover picture for the articleThe St. Mary Chamber of Commerce held a recent ribbon-cutting to welcome...

themirrornewspaper.com

New Director Takes Helm Of Waterville Chamber Of Commerce

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Jackie Lehman’s resume is a little nontraditional, she admits. Small-business co-owner, paint shop supervisor and emissions chemist are among the jobs she’s tackled. Now, Lehman is putting that experience to work in a position that requires both analytical and people skills: Waterville Area...
WATERVILLE, OH
Mercury

TriCounty Chamber staff member wins service award

TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative and Member Services Director Melissa Shainline was recently presented with a 5-year service award. Six chamber of commerce professionals were awarded Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals’ distinguished Service Awards during their 2021 PACP Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference held Oct. 20 – 22 in Johnstown. Each year PACP recognizes chamber professionals who have served any five-year increment in the chamber profession.
POLITICS
warwickadvertiser.com

Sugar Loaf Chamber elects new team of leaders

The Sugar Loaf Chamber of Commerce elected Gary Hunsberger as president as well as Jessica Hengen as treasurer, Stephanie Miranda as assistant treasurer, and Sharon Soons as secretary on its meeting on Saturday, Oct. 30. According to the press release announcing the elections, the new team is energized and eager...
CHESTER, NY
newspressnow.com

Chamber of Commerce announces new leader

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will look to a longtime vice president to take the reins of the organization, officials announced Friday morning. Natalie Redmond will replace Patt Lilly as the organization’s new president/CEO. Redmond currently serves as senior vice president for membership with the chamber. Lilly, who served...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
flbusinessdaily.com

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce: New and Existing Member Orientation - Virtual

Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce invites all current and new members to a complimentary Orientation and Best Practices session. Attendees will receive information about the Chamber's structure, events, community involvement, member benefits and resources, advocacy and more. In addition, we will review the various ways members can engage with our Chamber to ensure they are capitalizing on their membership.
PALM BEACH, FL
NOLA.com

Ruth Lawson named new president of Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has named Ruth Lawson as its new president, succeeding Todd Murphy, who resigned earlier this year. Lawson, who currently head the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority, an agency that helps provide home loans to homebuyers, will take over Dec. 14. Lawson is an attorney who has previously worked in parish government as well as in the private sector.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
thurstontalk.com

Lacey South Sound Chamber’s New Board Gears Up for 2022

As the incoming board president of Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce, Melanie Bakala plans to apply the same principle that she uses in business and life: leave it better than you found it. “I’m excited to bring the experience I’ve had leading chambers,” says Bakala, a past two-term president of the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce. “I want to give back to the communities that support my business.”
LACEY, WA
Reading Eagle

Northeast Berks Chamber announces new leadership, goals

She hasn’t even been on the job for quite a month, but Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Treva Florence has big ideas for the future of the organization. And while Florence is still getting acclimated to her new role, she specifically mentions two goals: continuing to grow the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fremont.gov

Fremont Chamber of Commerce Member Holiday Mixer 2021

Annual Fremont Chamber Holiday Mixer featuring: - Refreshments - LOV Toy Drive - bring a NEW & UNWRAPPED toy! - Door Prizes - Presentation of Fremont Street Eats Chamber tip donation to the Alameda County Library Foundation - Introduction of new chamber members Facemasks required.
POLITICS
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Chamber of Commerce Hosting New Competition

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new competition, which will crown the Hoosier manufacturer that creates the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana. Entries for the competition are now being accepted through December 15. There is no entry fee. “The company does not have to be headquartered in Indiana,...
ECONOMY
cobizmag.com

Colorado Chamber selects new President and CEO

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors today selected Loren Furman to serve as its next president and CEO. Furman, currently a senior vice president for the Colorado Chamber, succeeds Chuck Berry who earlier this year announced his retirement effective December 31, 2021. Berry has served as Chamber president and CEO for 21 years.
stmarynow.com

Ribbon-cutting opens new Centerville dock

Michael W. Domingue, Louisiana administrator for the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program, cuts a ribbon to open the new floating dock Tuesday at Centerville's Schwan Park. A Teche Project information and history kiosk was also unveiled at the park. The Bayou Teche is the only nationally recognized Water and Paddle Trail in Louisiana and one of 33 in the United States. The trail parallels the Bayou Teche National Scenic Byway and is part of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. The Teche Project, a nonprofit organization, manages the trail, which now includes five St. Mary trailheads at Charenton, Franklin, Baldwin, Centerville and Patterson. Trailheads line the bayou all the way to Port Barre in St. Landry. The Federal Highway Administration financed the $35,000 Centerville dock. St. Mary Parish government added another $8,000 in in-kind services. Shown from left are Patti Holland and Tony Scelfo of the Teche Project; parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry C. "Bo" LaGrange; Domingue; Parish President David Hanagriff; and Public Works Director Jean-Paul Bourg. The kiosk was paid for with a grant from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Commission.
CENTERVILLE, LA
bizwest.com

New leader at Colorado Springs Chamber starts work

COLORADO SPRINGS — Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer began her role Monday as the new CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber, taking over for the retiring Dirk Draper. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TribTown.com

Seymour BZA welcomes new member

Jack Swindell is the newest member of the Seymour Board of Zoning Appeals. He was introduced during the Nov. 23 meeting. He thanked the board and mayor’s office for asking him to join the BZA. Swindell replaces John Richey, who died Oct. 4 and had been serving as the board’s...
SEYMOUR, IN
Oregon City News

Sandy-area realtor announces bid for county commission position no. 5

Dana Hindman-Allen hopes to fight 'real-world impacts of mandates,' serving Clackamas County Sandy woman Dana Hindman-Allen has officially thrown her hat in the ring to run against Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer in the May 17, 2022 election. Hindman-Allen, a realtor and former substitute teacher from rural Sandy, will also be vying for the position No. 5 seat among Wilsonville City Councilor Ben West and Evan D. Geier of unincorporated urban North Clackamas. The deadline to file is March 8, 2022. Hindman-Allen currently serves on the Clackamas Parks Advisory Board and filed for the board of commissioners race...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

