Public Health

Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Bryan Adams' plans were once again disrupted by Covid-19, as the musician tested positive for the virus a second time in a month. The rocker, who is also a photographer, shared on his verified Instagram account that he had tested positive after arriving at Milan Malpensa airport....

Comments / 407

Sandra Etherton
4d ago

So what is proves to me is all these vaccinated people could be walking around positive spreading Covid and not even know it because I have no symptoms.

Reply(54)
166
BrokenBrainsNewsFarce
4d ago

"Me and some guys from school.had a band and we tried real hard.Jimmy quit, Bryan caught Covid.Should have known we'd never get far."

Reply(10)
63
Eddie Lopez
4d ago

well I'm not vaccinated and I haven't even gotten it once. Am I doing something wrong. I'm starting to think I'm not doing it right cause MSM makes it seem like it's dropping people like flies.

Reply(14)
54
