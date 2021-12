As the Great Resignation trudges on, younger workers are expressing their dissatisfaction with the status quo of work, Lara Williams wrote in Bloomberg Nov. 28. Generation Z and millennials are already feeling stressed and burnt out at work, prompting worries for the future of the workforce. New study data shows that more than half of workers between 16 and 25 years old in the U.K. reported feeling burnout sometimes or often. Other workers also reported working conditions worsening since the onset of the pandemic, so the burnout and stress may be pandemic-induced and temporary, Ms. Williams wrote.

