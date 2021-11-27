ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Black Friday Shoppers Out Early Hoping To Score Deals

By Deborah Souverain
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvGuu_0d7IqwRy00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida shoppers lined up early hoping to score deals at local malls and shopping centers, as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season.

At a Walmart in Doral, one family waited six hours so they could be some of the first to get inside. What were they hoping to find a deal on?

“A 70 inch TV. Yes, that’s it. A TV and an Xbox. I’m here with my son and my daughter-in-law,” said Nilda Castillo.

It was her first time doing Black Friday. She began camping out at 11 p.m. the night before and says she was impressed by how smoothly things went.

“You know what, I am surprisingly shocked, it was super organized. No one was pushing or cutting in line. It was actually pretty good,” said Castillo.

Many malls chose to stay closed on Thanksgiving day and opened early on Friday.

The General Manager of Dolphin Mall, Pete Marrero, said they’re expecting a large number of shoppers, as customers rush to stores in fear they’ll run out of supplies.

“We expect now more crowds than obviously than last year, but we expect more crowds than we saw in 2019,” said Marrero.

The Dolphin Mall, which opened at 9 a.m, will close at midnight.

Jason Shinobi Wilson and his cousin also went Black Friday shopping at Dolphin Mall for the first time.

“I took a one way out here to spend time with family,” said Shinobi Wilson, who shared a very personal reason why he wanted to go. “I was in a car accident 8 months ago this year.”

Shinobi Wilson was paralyzed from the stomach down and had to re-learn how to walk and use his hands again.

“Today was the day I decided to walk as much as I can. I almost lost my life this year, “said Shinobi Wilson. “I wanted to experience something I’ve never done before.”

Joel Nunez came to the mall with 18 family members total.

“Everyone lives in a different state,” his family explained.

Nunez’s mom was still on the way from Boston. Many are from the Dominican Republic, which is why after 20 months of the pandemic and isolation, the family was ecstatic to just be together again.

Marrero said they usually see larger crowds arrive in the afternoon and evening, so if you want to beat the rush you should get to the mall early.

Stores across South Florida are predicting brisk business through the weekend.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales this year could hit up to $859-billion, which would be a record. This year, the average person is expected to buy about a thousand dollars worth of holiday items.

Spending that money, however, may require some searching, as many in-demand products have become exceedingly hard to find. Delays at ports and a nationwide trucker shortage have left stores struggling to keep shelves stocked.

Toys are among the items that could be hard to come by.

“Gaming systems as well. The newer Xbox, PlayStation, the new Nintendo Switch OLED version are virtually impossible to find and shoppers are going to have to hope that retailers keep them in stock,” said Kristen McGrath with RetailMeNot.com

Retail experts say any gift you want, get it now.

In addition to product shortages, shoppers will have to contend with inflation and higher prices. One estimate said the cost of many items has risen anywhere from 5 to 17 percent from a year ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Doral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Doral, FL
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
ECONOMY
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Thanksgiving#Inflation#Holiday Sales#Cbsmiami#Dolphin Mall
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is here and that means after the Turkey comes shopping, Black Friday shopping. Unlike previous years, many major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving this year, which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list of many major retailers Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours. Aldi – Closed on Thanksgiving...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Theragun’s Black Friday Sale Started Early This Year — Check Out the 9 Best Deals.

We won’t be revealing any well-kept secrets by saying that there are some Black Friday sales worth keeping tabs on this year. That’s why we’ve kept an eye out for one of our favorite recovery brands, Therabody, and lucky for you, Theragun massage guns are on sale early this year! Therabody makes some of the best recovery devices around (like the best compression boots), any of which would make for a very good gift any guy or gal in your life. Is it Worth Shopping Theragun Black Friday Deals? If you’ve been holding out on investing in recovery devices because of their...
SHOPPING
CBS Miami

Holiday Shopping Frenzy In Full Swing

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – The shopping frenzy is in full swing as folks are no longer waiting for Black Friday. People were out and about Wednesday to meet their shopping demands. “We almost think of Thanksgiving now as the halfway point rather than the kick off,” said Katherine Cullen, the Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights for the National Retail Federation. According to the National Retail Federation, this year’s holiday shopping season is bigger and started much earlier. “Almost half of shoppers started browsing and buying before November this year. For reference, that’s up from 42% last year,” added Cullen. Folks like Raphael DeLeo were...
AVENTURA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Shop! Here Are The Best Days To Shop Online

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The arrival of Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Finding the best deals can depend on when you shop. Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics says online shoppers may be able to find some good deals by using a little strategy. “The hot items this year are kind of your usual holiday standards – electronics, toys,” he says. Matisoff says for toys, Thanksgiving Day will have the best discounts. Black Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools. On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances. Sunday is the best day for apparel and...
SHOPPING
CBS Miami

Kick Off Of Holiday Shopping Season, Best Days To Find Best Deals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The arrival of Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Finding the best deals can depend on when you shop. Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics says online shoppers may be able to find some good deals by using a little strategy. “The hot items this year are kind of your usual holiday standards – electronics, toys,” he said. Matisoff said Black Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools. On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances. Sunday is the best day for apparel and sporting goods, and Cyber...
SHOPPING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Merry for Merchants - Shoppers seek out Black Friday deals

SEBRING — After the big meal, it was time for the big deals as shoppers headed out early Friday morning to catch the savings on Black Friday. Dozens lined up for the 7 a.m. opening of Belk at Lakeshore Mall, Sebring, with the department store giving away at least 140 gift cards valued between $5 and $500.
RETAIL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy