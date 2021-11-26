Miami Weather: Cooler Pattern Continues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the low 60s inland and mid to upper 60s across the rest of South Florida.

Some patchy fog reduced visibility in spots.

The day will be mainly dry and mostly sunny. It will be warm with highs climbing to around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s.

This weekend we’ll enjoy cool mornings and warm afternoons as highs will climb to the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. It will be a bit cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 60s.

It will be even cooler by early next week courtesy of our next cold front set to arrive late Sunday.

By Monday morning we’ll wake up to lows around 60 degrees. Highs will be pleasant in the mid-70s. Tuesday morning will be coldest as lows dip down to the mid to upper 50s. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday before a warming trend gets underway Wednesday.