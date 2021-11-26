ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

One Person Injured After Early Morning Fire

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWBfy_0d7Iqsv400

One person was injured following an early morning house fire in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Catherine street at 2:25 Friday Morning. When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered a fully involved duplex and a vehicle on fire under a carport.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, a mattress against a gas furnace ignited. An occupant in the house attempted to remove the burning mattress when other combustibles caught fire.

He alerted his neighbors to get everyone out of the home.

The occupant of the unit received burn injuries and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The unit where the fire originated sustained heavy fire damage. The other unit, occupied by a family of 3, sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lafayette, LA
Accidents
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

LPD asking for tips in overnight shooting

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded last night. Police were called to the 2800 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway at about 10:30 p.m. They found a victim shot multiple times; but the wounds are said to be non-life-threatening injuries and he's listed in stable condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Arrest made in fatal Peach Street shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – A man has been arrested for the fatal October shooting on Peach Street. Abram Landry has been arrested on a warrant from the Lafayette Police Department for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on October 3, 2021, in the 900 block of Peach Street in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident
KATC News

Family raises funds for man whose house caught fire Friday morning

Friday morning, a man woke up to his house ablaze when a mattress, against a gas furnace, caught on fire. Ryan Thibodeaux's aunt stated, " People were moving out of the home and a mattress was shortly leaned up against the wall accident in front of the heater during the move. The house burned down in less than 10 minutes after the heater was turned on. He tried everything he could and it was not his fault."
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

One person shot in Melville

A person was shot in Melville last night. Reports came in during the early morning hours on Saturday and said the incident occurred on Walnut Street. Melville Police Department's lead investigator told KATC that someone was shot, but no one was killed.
MELVILLE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy